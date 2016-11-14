Sport » Cricket

November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 01:46 IST

Hyderabad survives middle-order blues

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
WRECKER-IN-CHIEF: Raushan Raj of Services celebrates one of his four wickets against Hyderabad.
— Photo: PTI
WRECKER-IN-CHIEF: Raushan Raj of Services celebrates one of his four wickets against Hyderabad.

MUMBAI: Hyderabad fought back despite some middle-order blues to post a challenging 303 for seven against Services at close of play on the first day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Bandra Kurla Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Put into bat, Hyderabad suffered the first blow in the 17th over when Benjamin Thomas (14) was sent back by left-arm spinner Vikas Yadav — the third consecutive failure by the batsman in the first three innings of his Ranji career.

Then, a fine 105-run stand between opener Akshath Reddy, who rediscovered his form to come up with a very significant contribution (64, 134b, 9x4), and the in-form B. Anirudh (49, 94b, 7x4, 1x6) for the second wicket put the innings back on track.

But once medium-pacer Raushan Raj got rid of Akshath there was a collapse of sorts as Hyderabad lost four wickets in the space of five runs. Raushan bowled well and at one stage his figures read an impressive 12-5-27-4 and Hyderabad was reeling at 141 for six in 50.4 overs.

That was also the phase when Hyderabad captain S. Badrinath was involved in a mix-up to be run out for a duck.

Later, another fighting stand of 135 for the seventh wicket between two left-handers — Bavanaka Sandeep (83 batting, 129b, 11x4) and Mehdi Hasan (61, 88b, 11 x 4) — dashed Services’ of hopes of restricting Hyderabad to a modest score. Sandeep looked good enough for his second century of the season.

It was another run-out — that of the free-stroking Mehdi Hasan — that provided some cheer for Services in the final session which was dominated by Hyderabad.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Benjamin Thomas c Aanshul b Vikas Yadav 14, Akshath Reddy c Nakul b Raushan Raj 64, B. Anirudh lbw b Raushan Raj 49, S. Badrinath run out 0, Bavanaka Sandeep (batting) 83, Kolla Sumanth c Nakul b Raushan Raj 0, Akash Bhandari c Aanshul b Raushan Raj 4, Mehdi Hasan run out 61, Chama Milind (batting) 14; Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-6, nb-3): 14; Total (for seven in 89 overs): 303.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-136, 3-137, 4-137, 5-137, 6-141, 7-276.

Services bowling: Diwesh Pathania 24-0-47-0, Raushan Raj 17-5-52-4, Raj Bahadur Pal 14-1-58-0, Azaruddin Bloch 12-2-51-0, Vikas Yadav 16-0-70-1, Aanshul Gupta 5-1-10-0, Rahul Singh 1-0-10-0.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Virat Kohli struck useful partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to see India through to safety.

Kohli helps India secure a draw
Sunday's washout provides some welcome relief for the embattled Aussies and captain Steve Smith, who face an uphill task trying to salvage the second Test.

AUS v SA: Play abandoned due to heavy rain in Hobart
Maharashtra bowler Anupam Sanklecha who took seven wickets for 25 runs.

Ranji Trophy round-up: Round 6, Day 1
India's opener Smriti Mandhana scored 44 runs of 62 balls to help the team chase down West Indies' total of 153.

India trounces Windies, wins series
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Tennis

Murray celebrates rise to the top with Paris Masters title

Djokovic out of Paris, Murray two wins from No.1

Wawrinka ousted, Murray struggles at ATP Paris Masters

Wildcards for Karman and three others

Where do Rafa and Roger go from here?

Double for Kirshan

Sinha stuns Ranjeet

Zeel Desai in final

Kirshan to meet Leston in final

Mohit, Anirudh star in SRM’s triumph

Vishnu meets Ranjeet in final

Riddhi rallies to beat Abhilasha

Aditya stuns Dev

Rampuria shocks Dahiya

SRM in last four

Football

Vineeth magic lifts Blasters

Brazil blanks Argentina

Indians are hard-working and eager to learn: Zambrotta

ATK must strenghthen defence, says Belencoso

FIFA moves to close loss-making museum

FC Goa looks to break winless streak at home

Our entire focus is on grassroots level: AIFF chief

Malouda double dumps Chennaiyin

Proud of recruiting players only from Basque region: Athletic Bilbao president

Guimaraes cautious ahead of derby

Races

Sea Fairey wins main event

England well tuned

Frivolous impresses

Sea Fairey runs with a good chance

Devoted Eyes and Godsent impress

Serjeant At Arms, La Dona, Coldstream, Ayrton and Intrepid Warrior shine

Motherland and Celtic Prince impress

Madras races cancelled

Prevalent Force, Sporting Pleasure, Secret Pursuit and Aizaan impress

Bengaluru races cancelled



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

Surprised to see so much grass: Kohli

Virat Kohli seemed convinced that there was no demon in the pitch though the regular fall of wickets may have made it appear so on the fina... »