Hyderabad survives middle-order blues

WRECKER-IN-CHIEF: Raushan Raj of Services celebrates one of his four wickets against Hyderabad.

MUMBAI: Hyderabad fought back despite some middle-order blues to post a challenging 303 for seven against Services at close of play on the first day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Bandra Kurla Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Put into bat, Hyderabad suffered the first blow in the 17th over when Benjamin Thomas (14) was sent back by left-arm spinner Vikas Yadav — the third consecutive failure by the batsman in the first three innings of his Ranji career.

Then, a fine 105-run stand between opener Akshath Reddy, who rediscovered his form to come up with a very significant contribution (64, 134b, 9x4), and the in-form B. Anirudh (49, 94b, 7x4, 1x6) for the second wicket put the innings back on track.

But once medium-pacer Raushan Raj got rid of Akshath there was a collapse of sorts as Hyderabad lost four wickets in the space of five runs. Raushan bowled well and at one stage his figures read an impressive 12-5-27-4 and Hyderabad was reeling at 141 for six in 50.4 overs.

That was also the phase when Hyderabad captain S. Badrinath was involved in a mix-up to be run out for a duck.

Later, another fighting stand of 135 for the seventh wicket between two left-handers — Bavanaka Sandeep (83 batting, 129b, 11x4) and Mehdi Hasan (61, 88b, 11 x 4) — dashed Services’ of hopes of restricting Hyderabad to a modest score. Sandeep looked good enough for his second century of the season.

It was another run-out — that of the free-stroking Mehdi Hasan — that provided some cheer for Services in the final session which was dominated by Hyderabad.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Benjamin Thomas c Aanshul b Vikas Yadav 14, Akshath Reddy c Nakul b Raushan Raj 64, B. Anirudh lbw b Raushan Raj 49, S. Badrinath run out 0, Bavanaka Sandeep (batting) 83, Kolla Sumanth c Nakul b Raushan Raj 0, Akash Bhandari c Aanshul b Raushan Raj 4, Mehdi Hasan run out 61, Chama Milind (batting) 14; Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-6, nb-3): 14; Total (for seven in 89 overs): 303.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-136, 3-137, 4-137, 5-137, 6-141, 7-276.

Services bowling: Diwesh Pathania 24-0-47-0, Raushan Raj 17-5-52-4, Raj Bahadur Pal 14-1-58-0, Azaruddin Bloch 12-2-51-0, Vikas Yadav 16-0-70-1, Aanshul Gupta 5-1-10-0, Rahul Singh 1-0-10-0.