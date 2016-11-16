Hyderabad recorded its second outright win of the season when it notched up a 10-wicket wicket victory over Services in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at BKC Stadium here on Wednesday.

Chasing 20 runs for a win, Hyderabad romped home in the third mandatory over. Hyderabad, which got seven points including a bonus, now has 17 from five games while Services is on six from six games.

A defiant sixth-wicket partnership of 80 between Vikas Hathwala (44, 66b, 4x4, 1x6) and Vikas Yadav (47, 90b, 7x4) delayed Hyderabad’s surge for a win.

In the morning session, after being forced to follow-on, Services thrived on some shoddy catching despite two early blows from the lively medium-pacer Chama Milind.

First, southpaw Rahul Singh, on 35, was dropped on the fine-leg fence by Milind of a mistimed hook off pacer Md. Siraj and soon Shamsher Yadav, on 20, saw slip fielder Benjamin Thomas floor an easy chance. Fortunately these lapses didn’t prove costly.

At lunch, Services was in a comfortable position at lunch, scoring 97 for three, with the first innings centurion Shamsher and the well-set and free-stroking Rahul looking good.

But pacer Ravi Kiran struck two big blows after the break. First, he forced the Shamsher to snick a perfect length ball, and moving away, to the ’keeeper in the second over after the break and in his next over dismissed Rahul Singh (59, 67b, 7x4, 3x6), who slashed one straight to gully fielder Sandeep. These breakthroughs raised hopes of an outright win.

The scores:

Hyderabad — 1st innings: 580 for nine decl.

Services — 1st innings: Aanshul Gupta c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 10, Nakul Verma lbw b Akash Bhandari 90, Ravi Chauhan b Md. Siraj 29, Azaruddin Bloch lbw b Ravi Kiran 10, Shamsher Yadav c Akshath b Bhandari 104, Rahul Singh c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 49, Vikas Yadav b Md. Siraj 6, Vikas Hathwala lbw b Milind 5, Diwesh Pathania c Bhandari b Mehdi Hasan 25, Raushan Raj b Md. Siraj 0, Raj Bahadur Pal (not out) 0; Extras: (nb-2, w-12, b-15, lb-3) 32; Total (in 106.5 overs): 360.

Fall of wickets: 1-83, 2-86, 3-116, 4-200, 5-283, 6-295, 7-311, 8-355, 9-360.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 23-4-68-3, Chama Milind 18-2-73-1, Md. Siraj 21.5-6-65-3, B. Anirudh 2-1-4-0, Mehdi Hasan 17-1-67-1, Akash Bhandari 24-6-62-2, B. Sandeep 1-0-3-0.

Services — 2nd innings: Aanshul Gupta lbw b Md. Siraj 13, Nakul Verma c Sumanth b Milind 4, Ravi Chauhan c Benjamin b Milind 0, Shamsher Yadav c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 24, Rahul Singh c Sandeep b Ravi Kiran 59, Vikas Hathwala c Sandeep b Bhandari 44, Vikas Yadav c Hasan b Ravi Kiran 47, Azaruddin Bloch c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 16, Diwesh Pathania c Sumanth b Md. Siraj 0, Raushan Raj c Sumanth b Ravi Kiran 11, Raj Bahadur Pal (not out) 6; Extras (b-9, b-5, w-1): 15; Total (in 72.1 overs): 239.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-8, 3-27, 4-102, 5-117, 6-197, 7-220, 8-221, 9-221.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 17-8-32-4, Chama Milind 12-4-39-2, Md Siraj 16.1-2-59-3, Akash Bhandari 12-3-53-1, B. Sandeep 1-0-4-0, Mehdi Hasan 14-3-38-0.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Benjamin Thomas (not out) 4, P. Akshath Reddy (not out) 15; Extras (b-1): 1; Total (for no loss in 4.5 overs): 20.

Services bowling: Diwesh Pathania 2.5-1-9-0, Raj Bahadur Pal 2-0-10-0.

Hyderabad won by 10 wickets