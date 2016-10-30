CRICKET / Bizarre finish to last day’s play

There could not have been a more bizarre finish to the Ranji Trophy Group C match between Hyderabad and Himachal Pradesh.

Needing 12 runs for an outright win, the Hyderabad batsmen frustratingly watched the umpires stop play due to bad light, on the final day of the match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 212 for victory, Hyderabad lost two wickets early, but a 124-run third-wicket partnership between B. Anirudh (63) and K. Sumanth (67) took the team to the brink of victory.

When Hyderabad was 200 for six, shadows of the stadium covered almost the whole ground and the umpires decided that light was not good enough for play to continue.

Hyderabad captain S. Badrinath and Mehdi Hasan left the ground in frustration. Even as there was no chance of light improving at the fag end of the day, the umpires stood in the middle till the draw of stumps in a farcical manner.

“We have to go by the readings for fast bowlers and spinners of the first day. We offered Himachal the choice of using spinners, but they did not agree.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we offered Hyderabad the option of using their spinners but they had declined,” said umpire Nikhil Patwardhan.

Hyderabad coach Bharat Arun said the umpires could have used their discretion when one team was on the verge of winning. “Rules should be used to improve the game, not kill it.”

Hyderabad, despite knowing that play was affected due to bad light on previous days, allowed the match to drag on till the end.

Hyderabad gathered three points for its first innings lead, while Himachal settled for one.

Earlier, resuming at 232 for six, Himachal added 69 runs to finish its second innings at 301 and set a target of 212.

Robin Bist, who was unbeaten on 50, continued his good work to guide the lower order and put up two crucial partnerships to help Himachal set a challenging total.

Bist banked on his excellent footwork to play some exquisite shots on both sides and remained unbeaten on a 171-ball 84.

Hyderabad began shakily, but the duo of Anirudh and Sumanth played with composure to steady things and then began to gather runs more freely. The two ran hard to rotate the strike and struck some impressive boundaries as well.

Sumanth got his fifth half-century with four boundaries and a six. Anirudh, Hyderabad’s saviour in the first innings, again got a half-century, containing eight impressive boundaries, to be adjudged man-of-the-match.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: 36.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: 126.

Himachal Pradesh — 2nd innings: Ankush Bains b Siraj 35, Prashant Chopra c Sandeep b Ravi Kiran 8, Sumeet Verma c Anirudh b Bhandari 39, Paras Dogra c Sumanth b Siraj 57, Robin Bist (not out) 84, Rishi Dhawan c Sumanth b Milind 20, Nikhil Gangta b Ravi Kiran 14, Mayank Dagar lbw b Bhandari 16, Pankaj Jaswal lbw b Milind 8, Shresth Nirmohi lbw b Siraj 13, Gurvinder Singh b Bhandari 0; Extras (lb-4, nb-3): 7; Total (in 86.3 overs): 301.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-47, 3-106, 4-171, 5-196, 6-228, 7-260, 8-270, 9-300.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi Kiran 20-5-53-2, C.V. Milind 16-1-59-2, Mohd. Siraj 18-3-50-3, Akash Bhandari 21.3-1-86-3, Mehdi Hasan 10-2-43-0, B. Sandeep 1-0-6-0.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Benjamin Thomas run out 20, Akshath Reddy b Dhawan 13, B. Anirudh c Gurvinder b Dagar 63, K. Sumanth c Bains b Jaswal 67, S. Badrinath (not out) 22, Akash Bhandari c Dhawan b Jaswal 3, B. Sandeep c Dhawan b Jaswal 4, Mehdi Hasan (not out) 1; Extras (lb-1, b-4, w-2): 7; Total (for six wkts. in 54 overs): 200.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-35, 3-159, 4-173, 5-183, 6-196.

Himachal Pradesh bowling: Rishi Dhawan 22-3-63-1, Pankaj Jaswal 9-0-49-3, Mayank Dagar 14-4-40-1, Shresth Nirmohi 3-0-17-0, Gurvinder Singh 6-1-26-0.

Man-of-the-match: B. Anirudh.

Points: Hyderabad 3, Himachal 1.