Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshad Ayub at a press conference on Saturday announced the formation of a spin academy under the aegis of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence (HCAE) in the coming week.

“We put together our resources of international level players. Besides there are some others who are qualified having behind them coaching assignments or courses they have completed. For the present, it will be overseen by the quartet of N. Shivlal Yadav, S.L. Venkatapathy Raju (when he's free from Asian Cricket Council duties), M.V. Narasimha Rao ‘Bobjee’ and assisted by me,” said the former Indian off-spinner.

The focus would be on two age groups, viz; 16 to 19 years and 19 to 23 years. Players below 16 years but showing potential would also be considered. In all there would be 30 boys, approximately 10 in each category.

“The plan is to set up a spin hub, which would also help the batsmen and build a platform for the future,” Ayub said. The bench strength thus created would help transition from one age group to the next.

Open selection trials towards the same would be held next Tuesday and those chosen would be assessed for about two months. There would be morning and evening sessions. The scheme would cost about Rs. 1.5 crores per annum and the search was on for a sponsor. The staff would work on a professional basis but Ayub said he would take no remuneration as long as he was President.

Narasimha Rao, Director, HCAE, said: V.V.S. Laxman and Md. Azharuddin would be approached to train batsmen in the nuances of playing spin. “We will also work to sort out bowlers with suspect actions,” said the former Hyderabad captain who led the side to the Ranji Trophy title win in the 1986-87 season.