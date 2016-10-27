The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has decided to put off its elections schedule to the last Sunday of May, 2017. And , this means that it will not abide by the Supreme Court order to adopt the Lodha Committee’s reforms by December 3.

On October 24, the honorary secretary of the HCA, John. Manoj, informed all affiliated clubs of the association saying: “The general body of members in the annual general meeting held on May 29, by an overwhelming majority, had passed a resolution that elections to the Executive Committee would be held on the last Sunday of May 2017 as one time correction by amending the HCA Memorandum, Rules Regulations. The said amendment was duly recorded with the Registrar of Societies, Government of Telengana.”

On October 18, the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Committee recommendations within two weeks and the BCCI’s full members by December 3.

Following a stinging due-diligence report by accounting firm Deloitte, on its functioning and alleged mismanagement of funds received from the BCCI, the HCA has given a four-page undertaking to the BCCI that it would rectify the matter and try to get a clean audited report for fiscal 2016-17.