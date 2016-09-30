The strategy which I and Badrinath work out will be good enough to guide the team

The newly-appointed Hyderabad Ranji coach and former India fast bowler, Bharat Arun says the way to success for the State team in the coming Ranji Trophy season is to be consistent.

Speaking to The Hindu even as his boys were playing a practice game against Tripura at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday, Arun said that once he had decided to take up the assignment with Hyderabad Ranji team he did go through the recent records and chalked out a course of programme which should help the team.

“I honestly think, bowling needs improvement. Yes, the bowling area looks to have a lot of variety with a leggie, offie and a left-arm spinner besides the four medium-pacers in the squad,” he said.

“It is a challenge definitely whether you are with the Indian team or coaching any State team. Coaching is the same. As a pro, I have to add value to any team. After all, once you are a professional, you have to deliver come what may,” Arun said.

“Any team has to really work hard to succeed at the highest level and I have no doubt this Hyderabad team can deliver if it stays focused, puts in the hard work and lives up to the potential,” he said.

Referring to another Tamil Nadu star S. Badrinath leading Hyderabad this season, Arun said having known him for the last 15 years he knew the former’s mindset.

He said there could be arguments in some instances. “Even that is good for it will encourage a healthy debate and mind you we have a very good rapport. Importantly, for both of us, the top priority is an improved performance from Hyderabad,” said the coach.

On playing all the games at neutral venues this season, Arun said that the positive aspect was that the conditions would be the same for both the teams. “So, we should focus on what are our strengths and come up with contributions for the team’s success,” he said. “In a way, it is a challenge for everyone — the players and the support staff. For we are expected to produce the results understanding your game, role and strategy,” he added.

Commenting on his role in the selection process of the State team, the Hyderabad coach said that he attended the meeting to pick the Ranji squad. “I am glad that the selectors were open to my suggestions. It is a good sign,” he added.

“The only way to look for Hyderabad is — way up. What happened in the past is past. Once results start coming everything will fall in place,” Arun said about the pressure of guiding the team from Group C to the Elite Group.

“I sincerely hope that the strategy which I and Badri work out will be good enough to guide the destiny of Hyderabad for good this season. This is a team not short of talent but needing some confidence-boosting. The working atmosphere has been great so far though rains dampened the preparations. But, now good to have a practice game before the season begins in Nagpur (against Goa from October 6 to 9),” Arun concluded.