Captain Jason Holder’s three-wicket burst and opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s fighting century powered the West Indies to a powerful position against Pakistan on the third day of the third Test on Tuesday.

Pakistan struggled to 87/4 at stumps in its second innings a lead of 31 runs as Holder removed the top order with pacey short pitched deliveries and figures of 10/3 from nine overs.

Opening batsman Azhar Ali was holding one end up with an unbeaten 45 off 125 balls and Sarfraz Ahmed, caught off Shannon Gabriel’s no-ball, was not out on 19.

Earlier, Brathwaite defied the bowlers with an unbeaten 142 off 318 balls, hitting 11 fours and batting for 8 hours 20 minutes before the West Indies were dismissed for 337 after lunch, a 56-run first innings lead.

Resuming on 244/6, Brathwaite led the West Indies resistance with a 60-run eighth-wicket stand with Devendra Bishoo (27) on a slow turning wicket.

Brathwaite, 95 overnight, batted resolutely and became the fifth West Indian batsman to carry his bat until Wahab Riaz (88/5) ended Pakistan’s frustration claimed the last three wickets after lunch.

