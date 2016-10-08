The second day’s play in the Himachal Pradesh-Andhra Ranji Trophy Group C match, at the KIIT Stadium, was washed out on Friday. Rains in the night before and the morning left the outfield wet.

At around 2 p.m., the skies cleared and the sun showed up too. After the batsmen took to the crease and the bowler was set for his run-up, a short and sharp shower undid all the efforts of the ground-staff.

The umpires, who had carried out inspections through the day, decided to call off play following the afternoon rain.