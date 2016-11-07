The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday came in for severe criticism from the Delhi High Court for removing Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan and Nikhil Chopra as State selectors and withholding funds for cricket activities.

The three had been appointed by Justice (Retd) Mukul Mudgal.

A bench headed by Justice Ravindra Bhat suspended the decision of certain DDCA directors to remove Maninder, Wassan and Chopra. Consequent to this, the three former Indian cricketers will continue to be on the panel.

Terming the November 5 decision of the Sports Working Committee of DDCA as “contempt of court”, the bench said “DDCA should have informed the court about such a move when the order was reserved so that it could have taken preventive steps.”

It also said the selectors were doing their job properly and no reason could be found for their removal. Justice Mudgal's counsel Nitin Mishra said the former players should not be humiliated like this.

‘Release funds for Ranji team’



The bench also directed DDCA to release, within 48 hours, funds required for the Delhi Ranji team after Justice Mudgal apprised the bench of a communication received by him from Shankar Saini, the manager of the Ranji team.

The DDCA, complained Saini, was not releasing funds for expenses and allowances to be paid to the team which at present is in Thiruvanathpuram.

Saini had, in his mail dated November 6, told Justice Mudgal that despite his requests for fund allocation for the team, he had not received anything.

Meanwhile, the bench said, “The court is of the opinion that the letter dated November 5, 2016, should be kept in abeyance. Status quo will prevail prior to issuance of the letter. The selectors will continue to function till final disposal of the writ petition.”

Following this, the DDCA’s order appointing National selector Sarandeep Singh, former leg-spinner Rakesh Shukla and Varun Kumar in the panel stands nullified.