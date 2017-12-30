Hat-trick star Gurbani cleans up Delhi

Target hitting: Even century-maker Dhruv Shorey couldn’t escape Rajneesh Gurbani’s missiles as the Vidarbha medium-pacer uprooted the stumps four times in seven deliveries. | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

Delhi continues to do the catching up but Vidarbha has its nose in front after two engaging days of action in the Ranji Trophy final here.

As things stand, Vidarbha finds itself at 207 for four, still 88 runs behind Delhi’s 295. After Rajneesh Gurbani’s hat-trick was instrumental in cleaning up all four Delhi wickets this morning, the presence of veteran Wasim Jaffer (batting 61) at the crease ensured that the first-time finalist retained the edge.

With three days to go, this battle of attrition has kept both sides hopeful of gaining a handy advantage on Sunday. With the pitch not encouraging the batsmen to drive with ease, Jaffer’s proficiency in playing the pull and cuts could well prove Delhi’s headache.

Fine strokes

Jaffer showed his class with some fine strokes, after in-form skipper Faiz Fazal laid a 97-run foundation with a dominating 67.

Out of the eight boundaries hit by the former India opener, the cut off Navdeep Saini to send the ball past the third-man fence was clearly the pick.

During the crucial 73-run fourth-wicket stand with Apoorv Wankhade, Jaffer farmed the strike for the early part till his partner gained confidence against the upbeat Delhi bowlers.

But Wankhade’s fall at the fag-end of the extended day’s play reignited Delhi’s hopes of keeping Vidarbha in check.

Delhi owes it to Akash Sudan, a last-minute replacement for injured pacer Vikas Tokas, for its resurgence. He justified his selection by sending back openers Fazal and R. Sanjay in the space of 11 runs.

Sanjay was bowled off the inside edge before Fazal nicked one to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

The departure of Ganesh Satish, leg-before to left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya further lifted Delhi’s spirits before Jaffer and Wankhade kept chipping away.

Vidarbha, like on Friday, enjoyed a good session and a half. If Delhi, resuming at 271 for six was pleased to deny Vidarbha a breakthrough in the first hour, the joy proved short-lived as Gurbani uprooted the stumps four times in seven deliveries.

In the process, Gurbani became only the second bowler to take a hat-trick in Ranji Trophy final.

After a resolute rear-guard action involving overnight not out tailender Vikas Mishra who batted for 82 balls during the 48-run seventh-wicket stand, Gurbani’s target-practice produced something not seen since the 1972-73 final.

Gurbani, hit for three boundaries this morning by Shorey, brought one in to shatter Mishra’s stumps. Off the next delivery, the last of the over, he repeated the dose to new-man Navdeep Saini.

On a hat-trick, Gurbani started his next over with a well-set Shorey on strike. But the batsman could do little as the inswinger found its way through the defensive bat to disturb the stumps. This ended Shorey’s gallant innings, and with it, Delhi’s hopes of crossing the psychologically important 300-run mark.

But Gurbani was not done yet. Three deliveries later, No. 11 Kulwant Khejroliya suffered the same fate as the previous three victims of Gurbani. The incoming delivery beat Khejroliya’s ambitious charge and left only one stump upright.

The scores:

Delhi — 1st innings: Kunal Chandela c Faiz Fazal b Thakare 0, Gautam Gambhir b Wakhare 15, Dhruv Shorey b Gurbani 145, Nitish Rana lbw b Thakare 21, Rishabh Pant c Wadkar b Gurbani 21, Himmat Singh c Wadkar b Gurbani 66, Manan Sharma c Fazal b Neral 13, Vikas Mishra b Gurbani 7, Navdeep Saini b Gurbani 0, Akash Sudan (not out) 0, Kulwant Khejroliya b Gurbani 0; Extras (lb-3, nb-2, w-2): 7; Total (in 102.5 overs): 295.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-30, 3-65, 4-99, 5-204, 6-242, 7-290, 8-290, 9-295.

Vidarbha bowling: Aditya Thakare 26.1-4-74-2, Rajneesh Gurbani 24.4-8-59-6, Siddesh Neral 19-3-57-1, Akshay Wakhare 16-5-34-1, Aditya Sarvate 14-2-60-0, Faiz Fazal 1-0-5-0, R. Sanjay 2-0-3-0.

Vidarbha — 1st innings: Faiz Fazal c Pant b Sudan 67, R. Sanjay b Sudan 31, Wasim Jaffer (batting) 61, Ganesh Satish lbw b Saini 12, Apoorv Wankhade c Pant b Khejroliya 28, Akshay Wakhare (batting) 0; Extras (b-5, lb-2): 7; Total (for four wkts. in 67 overs): 206.

Fall of wickets: 1-96, 2-107, 3-133, 4-206.

Delhi bowling: Akash Sudan 15-2-53-2, Navdeep Saini 17-3-57-1, Nitish Rana 5-0-11-0, Kulwant Khejroliya 13-3-30-1, Vikas Mishra 17-4-48-0.