ON FIRE: Australia's John Hastings, who scalped six, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera in the fourth ODI on Wednesday.

Finch equals the record for the fastest fifty by an Australian

John Hastings claimed six wickets before Aaron Finch and George Bailey’s attacking half-centuries powered Australia to a series clinching six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the fourth One-Day International in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Australia rode on Finch’s 19-ball 55 and an unbeaten 90 from Bailey to chase down 213 in 31 overs and take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Earlier, Hastings’ career-best bowling figures of six for 45 helped Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 212 after electing to bat first despite Dhananjaya de Silva’s fighting 76.

It was Finch’s 19-ball 55 that gave Australia a great start against a Sri Lankan attack that missed skipper Angelo Mathews’s medium pace after the allrounder hurt his calf while batting.

Finch, who equalled the record for the fastest fifty by an Australian, struck eight fours and three sixes as he carted the Sri Lankan spinners to all parts of the ground.

Left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana’s triple strike in the space of five deliveries checked the visitors’ surge but only for a brief while.

Pathirana got the wickets of danger man Finch and Usman Khawaja for nought in his opening over of the innings.

He then bowled skipper David Warner for 19 on the first ball of his next over.

The victory comes as a welcome relief for the visiting side after it suffered its first series whitewash against Sri Lanka in the three Test matches.

The fifth and final match of the ODI series will be held in Pallekele on September.