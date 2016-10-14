CRICKET / Delhi bowlers toil on day one

In the absence of Kedar Jadhav, who has been away on India duty, stand-in captain Swapnil Gugale and batting mainstay Ankeet Bawne were expected to shoulder additional responsibility if Maharashtra was to stretch Delhi in its Ranji Trophy Group A game.

The duo couldn’t have asked for a better outing than Thursday’s as their unbroken 249-run partnership for the third wicket put Maharashtra in command.

After electing to bat, Gugale and Bawne made it a memorable day as they made the Delhi attack, without Pradeep Sangwan who was sidelined due to side strain, toil at the Wankhede Stadium and end of the day at 290 for two.

When Bawne joined Gugale in the middle, Navdeep Saini had reduced Maharashtra to 41 for two and fears of a batting collapse, just like it suffered in both the innings against Jharkhand last week, loomed large.

Had Gugale not been given a reprieve on 38 by his Delhi counterpart Unmukt Chand, who dropped a regulation catch at first slip off left-arm pacer Pawan Suyal, Maharashtra could have been in trouble.

However, the aggressive opener quickly regained his composure and continued to drive as flawlessly as he had been off the new-ball combination of Saini and Parvinder Awana.

He completed his fifty with a pull off Awana in the 19th over for his eighth boundary.

With no devil in the pitch, Bawne and Gugale continued to flourish. Bawne swept Sood into the stands over widish long-on in his first over. But the shot of the day came from Gugale’s willow who had lofted Sharma into the stands over extra-cover as they went for lunch.

Gugale was in with a chance to raise his hundred in the first session but slowed down in the last half an hour to head into the lunch break on 88.

Then on, till tea, while Bawne did bulk of the scoring, Gugale went into a shell. That forced a false stroke but he was second time lucky as Nitish Rana failed to latch on to a simple catch at deep mid-off to deprive Sood of his first wicket.

The last session saw both the batsmen literally toying with the bowlers. While the drives flew from Gugale’s willow, Bawne gave a solid display of batting, even after completing the hundred with a single.

Saini had given Delhi a bright start. The right-arm pacer’s opening spell of 7-1-24-2 raised the team’s hopes of continuing its good work against Assam last week. The pick of his two wickets was that of Harshad Khadiwale in the fifth over.

After being driven for a boundary through the covers region, Saini asked captain Unmukt to close the gap with a fielder. But the skipper refused and asked his bowler to persist with the same plan. It paid dividends three balls later, when Khadiwale’s attempted drive took an edge and went straight to Unmukt at second slip.

The scores:

Maharashtra — 1st innings: Swapnil Gugale (batting) 152, Harshad Khadiwale c Unmukt b Saini 10, Chirag Khurana lbw b Saini 4, Ankeet Bawne (batting) 120; Extras (b-3, nb-1): 4; Total (for two wkts. in 90 overs): 290.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-41.

Delhi bowling: Navdeep Saini 14-2-43-2, Parvinder Awana 17-3-49-0, Pawan Suyal 13-2-38-0, Manan Sharma 19-3-61-0, Varun Sood 15-0-61-0, Nitish Rana 6-1-13-0, Milind Kumar 6-0-22-0.

Toss: Maharashtra.