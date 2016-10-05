The BCCI on Tuesday expressed concern at the “dent” to its reputation following the freezing of accounts scare.

“The BCCI has achieved the top positions in all three formats in the game. We have the world’s fastest growing league in IPL. We also host the world’s largest domestic tournament (Ranji Trophy). We have created our own infrastructure, without government help, throughout the country and contribute hundreds of crore to the State exchequer. Despite this, why is the BCCI’s functioning is being objected to?,” asked the board president Anurag Thakur.

Speaking to The Hindu, Thakur was disappointed at the Board not being sounded before the Lodha Committee passed the instructions: “You are hereby directed not to take any steps towards financial disbursement of the amounts as resolved/approved, after the direction dated 31.8.2016. Any violation of this direction will be placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court for appropriate directions.”

The instructions led to the banks freezing the Board’s accounts even though things stood sorted out later following a clarification from the Lodha Committee that the BCCI can access its accounts for “routine” expenditure.

The Board president wanted to know, “Does the Lodha Committee have a mandate to speak to the banks directly. Does it have the mandate in interfering with the day-to-day working of the Board? Why is the Board’s autonomy being questioned? If the BCCI loses its autonomy how does cricket survive in India?”

Thakur made a point when he said, “How do we pay the players if our day-to-day functioning is going to be questioned. We increased the match fee for the players. I don’t even know if the BCCI can pay the players. There is interference in everything.”

According to some members of the Board, it expects the ICC chairman and former BCCI chief Shashank Manohar to react since he is aware of the BCCI constitution.

Thakur was worried that the conduct of the domestic cricket circuit, including Ranji Trophy, stood in danger of being cancelled.

The Board president concluded by asking, “I would like to know what is routine payment according to the Lodha Committee,” he said.