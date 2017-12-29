Cricket

‘Hoshi’ Amroliwala passes away

Bombay Cricketer Amroliwala.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Amroliwala also played in two Irani Cup games for the then Ranji Champions Bombay against the Rest of India.

Hoshang Dadiba Amroliwala, affectionately known as “Hoshi” and who played 44 first class matches, including 38 Ranji Trophy matches for Bombay from 1956-57 to 1963-64, passed away following age related health issues on Friday. He was 86.

A right-hand batsmen and leg-spinner, Amroliwala scored 1782 runs (1410 in Ranji Trophy) and took 14 wickets. He was part of five Ranji finals Bombay won. He scored 139 in the final against Bengal in 1958-59.

Madhav Apte who was Amroliwala’s captain said: “Hoshi was a complete cricketer. If he had played for another State, he would have probably gone on to play for India. He was a terrific fielder. He was a nice man.”

His teammates included Madhav Mantri, Polly Umrigar, Rusi Modi, Ajit Wadekar, Dileep Sardesai, Ashok Mankad, Naren Thamhane and Ramakant Desai.

