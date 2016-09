Fine spells by Mudassir Hussain (seven for 63) for Ensconse and off-spinner Amol Shinde (seven for 77) for Andhra Bank were the highlights of their A-1 Division three-day league cricket championship match here on Wednesday.

In another match, off-spinner Vishal Sharma (six for 42) bowled well for State Bank of Hyderabad against Hyderabad Bottling.

The scores: A-1 Division three-day league: 2nd day: Andhra Bank 204 in 51.2 overs & 191 in 49.2 overs (Amol Shinde 81, Nanda Kishore 30, Mudassir Hussain seven for 63) vs Ensconse 195 in 46 overs (G. Madhu Kumar 45, Mehdi Hasan 65, Amol Shinde seven for 77) & 48 for five in 15.5 overs (Kanishkk Naidu three for 34).

1st day: Sporting XI 143 for nine decl in 43.2 overs (Mansing Ramesh 40, B. Yathin Reddy 30, Mohammed Siraj four for 27) vs Charminar CC 117 for four in 40 overs (Sai Pragnay Reddy 48).

Income Tax 331 for seven in 90 overs (P. Akshath Reddy 64, Habeeb Ahmed 45, D. Harshavardhan Naidu 47, B. Sandeep 37, A. Vamshivardhan Reddy 91 batting, M. Teja three for 22) vs Jai Hanuman.

Hyderabad Bottling 110 in 37 overs (Sai Keerth 47, Vishal Sharma six for 42, Akash Bhandari three for 42) vs SBH 220 for two in 53 overs (Danny Derek Prince 84, K.S.K. Chaitanya 77).

Deccan Chronicle 276 for seven in 82 overs (K. Nitesh Reddy 33, C.V. Milind 97 batting, Shadab Tumbi 57, E. Sree Charan four for 107) vs R. Dayanand.

A-2 Division Elite League (two-day): 1st day: Rakesh XI 352 for nine decl in 71.3 overs (T. Bharadwaj 53, Sayed Mohammed Hussain 82, N. Vigneshwar 56, K. Jaidev Goud 53, K. Satyanarayan three for 59) vs Osmania.

Postal 187 in 55.3 overs (T. Vijay Kumar 66, Kranthi Kumar 35, Md. Vasiuddin five for 37) vs New Blues 64 in 21 overs (P. Sagar seven for 17) & five for one in three overs.

A-3 Division Plate League (two-day): 1st day: Cheerful Chums 247 in 68.4 overs (M. Bala Gurivi Reddy 33, V. Sai Praful 34, P. Venu Madhav 91, B. Sai Karthik 36, Uday Singh three for 18, Ramavath Suresh five for 71) vs Telangana CC 38 for two in 13.4 overs.

Oxford Blues 193 in 33.4 overs (K. Krithik Reddy 107, L. Surya Teja five for 50) vs Pasha Beedies 455 for seven in 54 overs (Mohammed Faiz Ahmed 141, V. Abhinav Kumar 36, F.K. Mujtaba 49, R.K. Vamshi 81, Md. Nadeem 94, Shyam Jishnu three for 201).

Future Stars 380 for nine decl in 87.5 overs (T. Rohan 89, K. Vikas Rao 155, T. Anil Kumar 38, C. Nitesh Kumar four for 139, Md. Adnan Ahmed four for 141) vs Elegant CC seven for no loss in four overs.

MCC 145 in 38.4 overs (G. Bhanu Prakash 62, Punit Datta 43, P. Manikumar Reddy five for 44, Sunny three for 21) vs Raju CC 109 in 44 overs (G. Srinivas Yadav three for 28, Manoj Kumar three for 15).

Hyd Titans 274 in 76.3 overs (Siddiqui 38, Suleman Bin 69, Saksham 38, Sai Muralidhar 46 not out, Yeshwanth three for 44) vs WMCC 57 for no loss in 12 overs (Nagaraju 35 batting).

HUCC 60 for nine decl in 21.2 overs (M. Tiwari five for eight) vs Concorde 117 in 25 overs (Balraj 52, Ranganath five for 34, Suchit Naidu five for 22).

A-Division one-day league: Mahesh CC 128 in 29.2 overs (Balaji 51, Vivek five for 14, Vishnu five for 18) lost to RJCC 132 for seven in 23.5 overs (Vivek 45 not out).

PNYCC 219 for seven in 25 overs (Pranay 76, Faheemuddin 38 not out, Shankar three for 30) drew with Lal Bahadur PG 84 for eight in 18.4 overs (P. Akshay 36).

Southern Stars 64 in 18.5 overs (Durgesh five for 31, Amith three for 10) lost to Adams XI 65 for three in 13.2 overs (Jayanth 33).

HCA inter-district under-19 one-day tournament: Medak 195 in 42.5 overs (Sandeep Raj 30, Arfaz 35, Vinod three for 43) bt Khammam 186 in 48 overs (Virinchi 51, Uma Shankar four for 40).

Mahboobnagar 253 for seven in 46 overs (Harshavardhan 55, Arjun 43, Manjunath 43 not out, D. Akhil three for 42) bt Nizamabad 102 in 32.2 overs (Abdul Rehman four for 39, A. Qayyum four for 24).

Nalgonda 88 in 25 overs (K. Prashanth five for 22, N. Pavan Reddy three for 27) lost to Warangal 89 for four in 17 overs.