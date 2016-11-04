The final day’s play between Tamil Nadu and Bengal too was washed out owing to rains.

Since the first innings was not completed, the teams shared one point each. Tamil Nadu has completed its league games in this group.

Points: Tamil Nadu 1 (7), Bengal 1 (5). — Sports Reporter

