It isn’t often that India’s new-ball bowlers corner all glory in a winning cause, but with debutant Hardik Pandya and Umesh Yadav doing the bulk of the damage against New Zealand here on Sunday, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was effusive in his praise.

“It was a fantastic performance from the fast bowlers. We had no clue it would help them. Hardik exploited the good length and Umesh is somebody who has been quite quick consistently, he has gone from fit to one of the fittest. Bumrah is very good in the middle overs, he can get me wickets then and also at the death.

“Hardik is deceptive, he bowls big and he’s got movement and can get purchase off the pitch. That’s why I wanted to give him a chance to exploit the new ball. Umesh bowled a good line and has generally been bowling in the right areas. It’s a good opportunity to showcase his talent. Not just him, but all the fast bowlers. It’s good to see Indian bowlers who can bowl quick,” said Dhoni, reiterating that all trials were geared towards finding the right combination for the Champions Trophy next year.

His New Zealand counterpart, Kane Williamson, agreed that the first 10 overs changed the game.

“We had to weather the storm a little bit, the first 10 overs they bowled really well and there were some soft dismissals, we lost too many wickets too early. “The pitch was a little up and down with sideways movement. India were too good and we were below par in all areas, we need to step up,” he added.