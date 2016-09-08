VIJAYAWADA, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 02:49 IST

Enhanced support staff need of the hour: Mithali

Mithali Raj.
— Photo: V. Raju
Mithali Raj.
Indian women’s team skipper Mithali Raj on Wednesday stressed the importance of an enhanced support staff for the forthcoming fixtures to ensure improved performance.

“We need a fielding coach. That is one area where we need to concentrate for better results,” she told The Hindu at ACA indoor Academy at Mangalagiri, where she is presently undergoing a week-long coaching stint under the watchful eyes of National Cricket Academy Level-3 coach Ch. Krishna Rao.

Mithali said India was performing well in batting and bowling departments and it was fielding where the improvement was needed.

“We have a four-member support staff with the head coach, trainer, physiotherapist and a manager. A fielding coach will lessen the burden on the head coach.”

Improve grey areas

She said the ODI series against West Indies in November would be crucial as it provides an opportunity to improve on the grey areas ahead of the World Cup.

“The World Cup in England is less than a year and our preparations should start now. Though the conditions in England are different to India, there is nothing like getting more matches to play before World Cup.

“If we get to play against the best of sides, we will give us more inputs as to where the team has to work for improvement”.

Welcome move

The Arjuna Awardee welcomed the BCCI’s initiative to introduce the under-23 age group in women cricket and advocated more exposure trips for the group. “Girls from under-19 are graduating straight to the senior team and are found wanting in maturity.”

