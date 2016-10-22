INVALUABLE KNOCK: Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal scored a half-century to steady the ship after the team lost two quick wickets.

Tamim Iqbal scored a half-century as Bangladesh made a solid start on Friday against England in the first Test here before skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was bowled just before the close.

England paceman Ben Stokes dismissed Rahim three overs before the stumps after the Bangladesh captain looked to have taken his side to a comfortable position with a solid innings of 48.

Bangladesh survived some anxious moments after Rahim’s dismissal to finish the second day at 221 for five, trailing England’s first innings score by 72.

Shakib Al Hasan, who added 58 runs with Rahim for the fifth wicket, remained unbeaten on 31 along with nightwatchman Shafiul Islam (0).

Tamim earlier top-scored with 78, his 19th half-century and fifth against England, before he top-edged off-spinner Gareth Batty in an attempted cut. Tamim, who hit seven fours, added 90 with Mahmudullah (38) for the third wicket to steady the innings after Moeen Ali took two wickets in an over before lunch.

Tamim got a reprieve at 55 through a television review after being given out just before tea.

Adil Rashid, who earlier dropped Tamim on 28 off Moeen, broke the partnership when he had Mahmudullah caught at slip by Joe Root.

The hosts were 29 for two at lunch after Moeen bowled opener Imrul Kayes for 21 off his very first ball and then had Mominul Haque caught by Stokes at slip for a duck.

Earlier, 18-year-old debutant off-spinner Mehedi Hasan claimed the final wicket of Stuart Broad to finish with six for 80 as England added just 35 to its overnight score before being all out.

Scoreboard:

England 1st innings (overnight 258 for 7)

A Cook b Shakib 4

B Duckett b Mehedi 14

J Root c Sabbir b Mehedi 40

G Ballance lbw b Mehedi 1

M Ali c Rahim b Mehedi 68

B Stokes b Shakib 18

J Bairstow b Mehedi 52

C Woakes c Mominul b Taijul 36

A Rashid c Sabbir b Taijul 26

S Broad c Rahim be Mehedi 13

G Batty not out 1

Extras: (B—14, LB—4, W—2)m 20

Total: (all out, 105.5 overs) 293

Fall of wickets: 1—18, 2—18, 3—21, 4—83, 5—106, 6—194, 7—237, 8—258, 9—289.

Bowling: Shafiul 9—1—33—0, Mehedi 39.5—7—80—6, Kamrul 8—0—41—0, Shakib 19—6—46—2, Taijul 24—11—47—2, Sabbir 3—0—11—0, Mahmudullah 2—0—17—0, Mominul 1—1—0—0.

Bangladesh 1st innings

Tamim Iqbal C Bairstow b Batty 78

Imrul Kayes b Ali 21

Mominul Haque c Stokes b Ali 0

Mahmudullah c Root b Rashid 38

Mushfiqur Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes 48

Shakib Al Hasan not out 31

Shafiul Islam not out 0

Extras: (LB—4, W—1) 5

Total: (For 5 wkts, 74 overs) 221

Fall of wicket: 1—29, 2—29, 3—119, 4—163, 5—221.

Bowling: Broad 8—2—12—0, Batty 17—1—51—1, Woakes 7—2—15—0, Rashid 13—1—51—1, Ali 19—2—66—2, Stokes 8—3—17—1, Root 2—0—5—0.