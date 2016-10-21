Dream debut: Joe Root, who fell for 40, was one of Mehedi Hasan’s five scalps on day one.

Teenage debutant Mehedi Hasan claimed five wickets for 64 runs to stun England’s top order and give Bangladesh the upper hand in the first Test here on Thursday.

Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries each as England reached 258 for seven at stumps on the first day, after skipper Alastair Cook elected to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium.

Moeen survived five reviews on his way to smashing 68 runs, and Bairstow made 52 as England steadied against some superb bowling from Bangladesh’s spinners to post a respectable score.

Chris Woakes was 36 not out and Adil Rashid unbeaten on five.

Experienced left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan finished the day with two for 46 to complement the off-spinner Mehdi, who became the seventh Bangladeshi bowler to take five wickets in his Test debut.

“I never expected such a debut,” Mehedi said. “I thought that I would pick up two wickets and score 30 runs but what happened is something I will remember all my life.”

Scoreboard:

England first innings

A. Cook b Shakib 4

B. Duckett b Mehedi 14

J. Root c Sabbir b Mehedi 40

G. Ballance lbw b Mehedi 1

M. Ali c Rahim b Mehedi 68

B. Stokes b Shakib 18

J. Bairstow b Mehedi 52

C. Woakes not out 36

A. Rashid not out 5

Extras (b14, lb4, w2) 20

Total (seven wickets, 92 overs) 258

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Duckett), 2-18 (Cook), 3-21 (Ballance), 4-83 (Root), 5-106 (Stokes), 6-194 (Moeen) , 7-237 ( Bairstow)

To bat: G. Batty, S. Broad

Bowling (to date): Shafiul 9-1-33-0, Mehedi 33-6-64-5, Kamrul 8-0-41-0 (w2), Shakib 19-6-46-2, Taijul 17-8-28-0, Sabbir 3-0-11-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-17-0, Mominul 1-1-0-0

Toss: England

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)