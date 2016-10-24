Sport » Cricket

Chittagong, Bangladesh, October 24, 2016
Updated: October 24, 2016 10:56 IST

England beat Bangladesh by 22 runs in opening test

Bangladesh's not-out batsman Sabbir Rahman reacts after England took the final wicket to win the first Test cricket match on the final day's play at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chittagong on Monday. England won by 22 runs and lead the 2 match Test series 1-0. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh, needing 33 runs for what would have been their first win over England in nine attempts, added 10 runs to their overnight total and were all out for 263 after 20 minutes of play.

Ben Stokes took the last two Bangladesh wickets in three balls as England won a thrilling first Test by 22 runs in Chittagong Monday, depriving their hosts of an historic victory.

Sabbir Rahman, the overnight half-centurion, was left stranded on 64 as the allrounder Stokes dismissed the other two batsmen in his second over.

Stokes had Taijul Islam lbw for 16 following a successful review after umpire Kumar Dharmasena initially turned down a muted appeal.

Two balls later it was the turn for Bangladesh to ask for a review as Dharmasena declared the number 11 batsman Shafiul Islam out lbw for a duck.

The replay again came to England's favour as Hawk-Eye indicated that the ball was hitting off stump, meaning the umpire's initial decision stood.

It brought an end to a thrilling battle between the two teams in a match dominated by spin.

Stokes was named man of the match for taking six wickets in the two innings and also scoring 85 in England's second innings.

The second and final Test will start in Dhaka on October 28 before England then head to India for a five-Test tour.

