The first test between India and England ended in an exciting draw at Rajkot.

Post-lunch, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara completed their respective half-centuries and put on an unbroken century partnership. Kohli (55) and Pujara (50) look solid at the crease.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, England bowlers rose to the occasion and dismissed KL Rahul, who replaced Gambhir, in the first over for 0 on day one of the second Test in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The other opener Murali Vijay played some delightful shots and scored briskly. He was particularly severe on Stuarat Broad. James Anderson, who made a comeback after injury, accounted for Murali Vijay for 20.

After the early jitters, indian captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara defended and played some exciting shots. They two now have added unbeaten 70 runs for the third wicket. India finished at 92 for 2 at lunch.

After the early dismissals of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli steadied the Indian innings and exhibited some delightful strokeplay. India 39 for 2 with Kohli on 10 and Pujara on 9.

After losing KL Rahul early, India lost Murali Vijay for a well-made 20. James Anderson took his first wicket after coming back from injury. India 22 for 2. It now depends on Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to stabilise the innings for India.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, India lost early wicket with Stuart Broad removing KL Rahul for a duck. England struck early. India 6 for 1.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

India made two changes to its team from the first Test bringing in KL Rahul in place of Gautam Gambhir and gave Jayant Yadav his international cap in place of Amit Mishra.

England made one change bringing James Anderson in place of Chris Woakes.

The teams

India

Mural Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

England

Alastair Cook (captain), H Hameed, Joe Root, BM Duckett, Moeen Ali, BA Stokes, JM Bairstow (wicket-keeper), ZS Ansari, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson