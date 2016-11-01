Transparency and credibility, the watchwords for the new panel

Transparency is the key for the recently-formed five-member selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a welcome move, the National selectors will not be rooting for the players from their respective states. The emphasis will be on looking at talent from other States and choosing the genuine candidates. There will be more credibility when the selectors push for players from other States.

It is a pleasant departure from the earlier practice, when the selectors would watch the matches together — two at a venue — and some of them would insist on following their State and zone teams.

One remembers an incident in 1992 when Ajay Sharma, still in the running for a place in the National squad, did not find a spot in the North Zone side for the Duleep Trophy. When asked about it, the National selector from North Zone came up with a bizarre response. “Ajay was not backed by the Delhi representative (in the zonal panel),” came the reply.

The meeting was held at the Ferozeshah Kotla and there was even a demonstration outside the venue after the announcement was made. Ajay was later drafted into the North team and before the season was over, he earned a place in the Indian squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe, contributing an unbeaten 59 in the win in Pune.

Such incidents will not happen in the current scenario where the onus is on watching as many domestic matches as possible. For the international games at home, only one selector will be present at the venue and will be part of picking the final eleven. The remaining four will be on duty at domestic games.

The Board has backed the new selection committee in its policy to pick the players on the basis of consistency. It is unlikely that an individual will earn the selectors’ nod on the basis of just one successful season. The trend of a player being fast-tracked into the National team is over. Solid domestic performances and a decent showing on the India ‘A’ tours will be the criteria for selection henceforth. Of course, exceptional deeds will not go unnoticed.

There is also a new policy which means that a player has to meet certain fitness standards to qualify for selection. Coach Anil Kumble is learnt to have made it clear that there will be no compromise on fitness, regardless of the form and reputation of the player concerned. The Virat Kohli influence is obvious here as he has set a new benchmark for fitness and commitment in the Indian team.

The best news for a player will be the selectors’ decision to back him. There have been instances of cricketers not getting a second chance, but this committee does not believe in putting pressure on the players to perform. In fact, they will find support even if they fail, the way former captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi was known to provide to the newcomers.