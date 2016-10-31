The Alastair Cook led England will practice for three hours at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India here on Saturday, November 5, before flying to Rajkot on November 6.

England which drew the two Test series against Bangladesh, will play the inaugural Test at Rajkot from November 9 to 13 without playing a warm up game. England will play the second Test at Visakhapatnam (Nov. 17-21), Mohali (Nov. 26-30), at Mumbai (Dec.8-12) and Chennai (Nov. 16-20).

The team will return home for Chirstmas and New Year before the three ODI matches to be played at Pune (Jan. 15), Cuttack (Jan. 19) and Kolkata (Jan. 22) and three Twenty20 matches at Kanpur (Jan.26), Nagpur (Jan. 29) and Bengaluru (Feb.1).