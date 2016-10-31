TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

The Alastair Cook led England will practice for three hours at the Brabourne Stadium, Cricket Club of India here on Saturday, November 5, before flying to Rajkot on November 6.

England which drew the two Test series against Bangladesh, will play the inaugural Test at Rajkot from November 9 to 13 without playing a warm up game. England will play the second Test at Visakhapatnam (Nov. 17-21), Mohali (Nov. 26-30), at Mumbai (Dec.8-12) and Chennai (Nov. 16-20).

The team will return home for Chirstmas and New Year before the three ODI matches to be played at Pune (Jan. 15), Cuttack (Jan. 19) and Kolkata (Jan. 22) and three Twenty20 matches at Kanpur (Jan.26), Nagpur (Jan. 29) and Bengaluru (Feb.1).

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Tom Latham during a break on a hot humid day, the second day of the first cricket Test match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Cricket Australia's misplaced notion

Mishra termed this win as a crucial one as there were a lot of youngsters in the squad.

Mishra: 'When one raises his game, juniors get easily inspired'
Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer's unbeatent ton couldn't save his team from a massive deficit against Sri Lanka.

Cremer strikes maiden ton but Sri Lanka in charge
Mohammad Amir hopes the swing he was famous for will return with each match.

Lethal Amir looks to New Zealand and Australia tours
More »
go back to thehindu.com