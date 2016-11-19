Broad got Lokesh Rahul for a duck in the second over of the match but struggled as the game progressed.

England were anxiously awaiting Stuart Broad's fitness report on Saturday after the fast bowler underwent a scan on his right foot during the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam.

Broad, who had left the field on the first day of the match due to discomfort in his wrist and foot, did bowl four overs with the second new ball on Friday but the medical team was keen to investigate his injury.

“He has had a scan and will bat later if required,” England officials told AFP, adding it was too early to speculate on his availability as a bowler for the rest of the game.

Broad got Lokesh Rahul for a duck in the second over of the match but struggled as the game progressed.

Broad's injury scare has added to the woes of a team already missing leading paceman Chris Woakes who is nursing a knee injury.

Woakes' replacement James Anderson has just returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

England have Steven Finn and Jake Ball in the squad as pace backup for the marathon five-match series. The first Test at Rajkot ended in a draw.