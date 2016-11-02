On Wednesday the national selectors picked him in the Test squad for the first two matches against England.

Hardik Pandya is going through a memorable phase in his life.

On January 26, 2016 he made his Twenty20 debut against Australia at Adelaide and on October 16, he made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Dharamshala.

On Wednesday the national selectors picked him in the Test squad for the first two matches against England.

The 23-year-old has nothing to show in the longer form of the game. He has played just 16 first class matches, scored 727 runs and taken 22 wickets at 33.72.

Many other players have better credentials, but M.S.K. Prasad’s selection committee thinks very highly of him and sure enough, Hardik’s selection has also received the nod from captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble.

“I do agree that he has not played much of first class cricket, but going by his form and at some point in time all of us have to agree that we need to identify the right allrounders. And he is the top most allrounder we have now. We have been looking for a good allrounder after Kapil Dev,” said Prasad.

The former India wicketkeeper Prasad further said: “If you see the ‘A’ series in Australia and the ODIs against New Zealand, he did extremely well. His pace has increased and he is moving the ball and his batsmanship has improved. He is an equally competent bowler and batsman and a good fielder too.”

Prasad also mentioned that “Hardik as a person has mellowed down.”

When asked to elaborate Prasad said: “We all know he is a bit hyper active. Rahul Dravid has been really working hard with him on the mind aspect. I was part of that ‘A’ tour to Australia where he has worked with Rahul. And now Anil is guiding him. We have also spoken to him.”

Finally after naming three allrounders in Stuart Binny, Hardik and Rishi Dhawan, the chairman said: “When it comes to this particular series, and if you want to have one bowler who can really bat, that’s Hardik. It is here he scores above Stuart Binny. He is a better bowler than Stuart and is also doing really well in batting. Stuart is also being considered, but as of now with form and fitness and other aspects, we feel that Hardik is a better option.”