Ashwin takes his 22nd five-wicket haul to dismiss England for 255, India leads by 200 runs.

India were 8 for no loss in their second innings at tea after bowling England out for 255 on the third day of the second cricket Test at ACA-VDCA stadium here today.

India now have an overall lead of 208 runs with all their second innings wickets intact.

Brief Scores:

India: 455 & 8 for no loss in 6 overs (Murali Vijay 3 batting, Lokesh Rahul 1 batting).

England 1st Innings: 255 all out in in 102.5 overs (Ben Stokes 70, Jonny Bairstow 53, batting; R Ashwin 5/67).

Ravichandran Ashwin returned with yet another sparkling performance on a placid wicket, picking up 5 wickets and helping India restrict England to 255, leaving the visitors still 200 runs behind.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow hit half-centuries and combined in a sixth-wicket stand of 110 to launch England's fightback against India.

The pair kept the hosts at bay all morning on the third day before being separated 10 minutes before lunch as England reached 191 for six at the break, replying to India's first innings 455.

Umesh Yadav finally accounted for Bairstow (53), the paceman's delivery hitting the batsman's pad before crashing onto the stumps. Left-hander Stokes was unbeaten on 55 while Adil Rashid was not out on one at the other end.

After reducing England to 80-5 in the final session on Friday, India's spinners were expected to roll over the touring side on the third morning but Stokes and Bairstow, resuming on 103-5, showed great determination to frustrate the hosts.

The pair defended resolutely but also put any loose balls away to keep the scoreboard ticking over. India had their opportunities but failed to make them count.

Stokes, who survived a close call on Friday when a delivery from debutant off-spinner Jayant Yadav kissed but did not dislodge his bail, had another slice of luck when wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha missed a stumping chance off Ravichandran Ashwin with the batsman on 21.

Batting on 18, Bairstow also saw an edge of paceman Yadav fly between the first and second slip.