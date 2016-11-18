England dismissed Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja in quick succession.

India were all out for 455 runs in 129.4 overs in the afternoon session on day two of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 167 after the hosts elected to bat first. Cheteshwar Pujara (119) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) also contributed with significant knocks.

Kohli's 226-run third-wicket partnership with Pujara on the opening day was the highlight of the Indian innings.

England pace spearhead James Anderson and off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed three wickets each.

The hosts, who started the day on 317 for four, took lunch on 415 for seven with Ravichandran Ashwin (47) and debutant Jayant Yadav (26) at the crease.

Ali, who was introduced into the attack in the ninth over of the day, quickly claimed the prized wicket of Kohli, who added just 16 runs to his overnight score of 151.

Ben Stokes dropped an edge from Ashwin off Ali at first slip, but he took a sharp catch on the very next ball to send Kohli trudging back to the pavilion.

The in-form Kohli, whose 49 not out in the second innings of the first Test helped India sneak a draw in Rajkot, scored his personal best against England.

Ali then struck twice in an over to suddenly dent India's chances of a bigger score.

Ali trapped Wriddhiman Saha lbw for three with the decision review system (DRS), being used for the first time by India in a home series, going against the batsman.

But it could have changed the course for Ravindra Jadeja, who was out lbw to Ali for nought. He didn't opt for the DRS but replays suggested the ball would have missed leg stump after hitting his pad.

Ashwin, who started on his overnight score of one, made the most of his reprieve on 17 as the all-rounder put on an unbeaten 52-run stand with Yadav.

Earlier pace spearhead James Anderson, who made an impressive return from injury by taking three wickets on day one, failed to get much help from the track on the second morning.

