Cricket

Third Ashes Test in Perth: England removes both openers

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates after scoring his century with teammate Dawid Malan on day 2 of the third Ashes Test against Australia in Perth on Friday.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Already down 2-0 in the five-match series, the visitors were wavering at 131 for four against some fiery pace bowling.

A maiden Test century by Dawid Malan helped England fight back to 305 for four at stumps in the opening day of the vital third Ashes clash in Perth on Thursday.

After Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, Malan's unbeaten 110 helped the tourists to breathe life back into their Ashes defence by countering hostile bowling on a bouncy WACA Ground wicket hosting an Ashes Test for the last time.

Already down 2-0 in the five-match series, the visitors were wavering at 131 for four against some fiery pace bowling, but Malan steadied the innings with an unbroken 174-run stand for the fifth wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow (75 not out), England's highest partnership of the series.

 

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
Test cricket
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 12:41:23 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/england-tour-of-australia-australia-vs-england-third-ashes-test-in-perth-day-2/article21669345.ece

© The Hindu