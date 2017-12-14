Third Ashes Test hit by reports of match-fixing, ICC to probe

Signage for an online sports betting company is seen at the WACA ground on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia in Perth on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cricket Australia says it will cooperate with the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption unit investigation into a British newspaper report that bookmakers have offered to fix parts of the third Ashes test.

The Sun newspaper in Britain published purported evidence of bookmakers offering to sell details of rigged periods of play for betting purposes, or so-called spot fixing, in the test match between Australia and England starting Thursday in Perth.

The ICC said “we take all allegations of corruption seriously and welcome The Sun’s offer to share this information.”

Cricket Australia said the allegations “are of serious concern” and it “takes a zero-tolerance approach against anybody trying to bring the game into disrepute.”

“CA will co-operate fully with any ICC anti-corruption unit investigation,” the statement said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in a statement published by the BBC, said “ECB work closely with the ICC and their Anti-Corruption unit to protect the integrity of the international game.

“We are aware of these allegations and there is no suggestion that any of the England team is involved in any way.”

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 after victories in Brisbane and Adelaide and can regain the Ashes with a victory at the WACA, a venue where England’s only test victory was in 1978.

No evidence of corruption ahead of 3rd Ashes test: ICC

The International Cricket Council says there is no evidence the third Ashes test has been “corrupted” after claims emerged in a British newspaper that bookmakers had offered to fix parts of the match.

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall issued a statement saying he had received all materials relating to The Sun investigation.

“From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from The Sun or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current test match has been corrupted,” Marshall said. “At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this test have been in contact with the alleged fixers.

“The allegations are wide-ranging and relate to various forms cricket in several countries, including T20 tournaments. We will look closely at all the information as part of our investigation.”

Both Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board offered to cooperate with the ICC’s investigation.

The Sun said it conducted a four-month investigation, with interviews conducted at hotels in New Delhi and Dubai with two men claiming to be involved in illegal gambling.

