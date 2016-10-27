Fast bowler James Anderson was left out as England named an unchanged 16-man squad on Tuesday for its five-Test series against India.

Anderson, who has taken a record 473 Test wickets for England, had already been ruled out of next month’s opening Test in Rajkot as he is recovering from a shoulder problem.

The 34-year-old was forced to miss England’s ongoing series in Bangladesh, but could join the squad for the remaining four Tests of the India tour.

England is also without paceman Mark Wood due to an ankle injury, but it elected not to draft in another seamer, leaving the squad unchanged from the two-Test series with Bangladesh.

Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Steven Finn and Jake Ball are the pace bowlers in the squad, with Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty and Zafar Ansari being the spinners.

England launches its series against India in Rajkot on November 9 and will also play matches in Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Mumbai and Chennai.

The squad: Alastair Cook (capt.), Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Haseeb Hameed, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.