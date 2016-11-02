TOPICS

The visitors will play a a five-Test series, commencing in Rajkot on November 9.

The England cricket team led by Alastair Cook arrived in India on Wednesday. They will play a a five-Test series, commencing at Rajkot on November 9.

The tourists touched down around 3 p.m. and reached their hotel in South Mumbai two hours later.

The tourists are scheduled to play at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium on November 5, before proceeding to Rajkot, venue of the opening clash.

The other games are to be played in Vishakapatnam (Nov. 17-21), Mohali (Nov. 26-30), Mumbai (Dec. 8-12) and Chennai (Dec.16-20).

On its previous Test tour of India, England came from behind to turn the tables on the hosts and win 2-1 in a four-Test series.

England squad: Alastair Cook (captain), Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari, Johny Bairstow (WK), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Jose Buttler, Ben Duckett, Steve Finn, H Hameed, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

