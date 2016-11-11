The Apex Court from time to time is attacking with variety of deliveries and the Board of Control for Cricket in India is trying to defend it steadfastly.

Embracing the change is the only way to grow. All the talks about experimentation in Test cricket like the usage of pink ball or a four-day Test is meaningless in the Indian context till the real play-to-finish Test match between Justice Lodha Committee and the BCCI gets over.

It is very disheartening to see a historical institution — the richest of all in the cricketing world — struggling to survive. It is the only sports body that contributes hugely to the foreign exchange of this country. After studying the entire 238-page annual report of the BCCI for the period of 2015-2016, one feels that they have not been able to convince the court about their current standing: Yes, we have a few associations who have not followed the strict procedures laid down by the audit. But, we will get them to fall in line.

Going by the legal proceedings available in public domain, the defiance of the order is making the court tougher. Predominantly, the Lodha Committee report has recommended reforms which certainly will help Indian cricket grow in the right direction.

However, the only clause that seems unfair and that needs reconsideration is the ‘One State, One Vote’. How can anyone deprive Mumbai of a vote but give the North Eastern States the right? Can there be any comparison between the contribution of Mumbai Cricket Association and the states in North East?

At one time, 9 out of 11 in the Indian team were from Mumbai. The immense contribution to cricket by the MCA cannot be forgotten.

Nonetheless, resistance to change in this scenario is not surprising. Typically, we tend to lose the rationale behind why the change is required and begin stalling it instead.

Yes, it is time to suspend some of the errant associations which have been notorious in misusing the BCCI funds. But what about the majority who have done exceedingly well? Why should those associations which have planned and implemented measures to spread the game systematically keeping the jurisdiction under their control be penalised?

In order to make it easier for the teenagers in the districts to follow their dream, there are a few associations which have invested more than Rs. 200 crore in infrastructure. This is a boon as they otherwise had to travel all the way to the cities to pursue their love for the game.

More than a decade ago, I surveyed the playing conditions in all the 30 odd districts of Karnataka for six weeks. There were hardly any districts with a proper ground. Many kids could not succeed due to the lack of quality coaching. It was only after the launch of ‘Coaching at Doorsteps’ by the State academy that the game spread faster.

This was a big help to all the families as they didn’t have to come down to Bengaluru and settle. Up till then, it was indeed expensive to start over in a new place without having a clear indication of the talent their child possessed. This model has been followed by most other associations and we can now see boys from small towns making it to the national team. In fact the TRDO system was initiated in Karnataka before the BCCI implemented it.

Some associations have themselves realised the importance of better facilities and sound tournament structure to produce cricketers of top quality. Kerala is a fine example of a non-cricketing association that has invested crores in developing the infrastructure in the districts. Also, as a part of Vision 2020, they have selected young boys and girls to be housed at the academy centres. The association takes care of their entire schooling and spends around Rs. six to eight crore every year.

It is the duty of the BCCI to ensure that sufficient expenditure from all the associations is spent in developing the districts. However, this is not the case. Some associations have not spent a single penny.

It has been reported that the audit agency Deloitte found half a dozen associations misusing the funds. There’s no need for any guesswork. These associations have been known to do all kinds of illegal activities — from printing duplicate tickets to diverting the funds to personal account. Yet, the BCCI rewarded them by giving them plum posts. One of the worthies was even appointed the chairman of an important committee!

Unlike other sports federations, the BCCI has a rich history. The royals of India especially The Holkars, Baroda, Patiala and Udaipur among many others including some rich families poured their finances to run cricket when there was no money.

Later in 1994, the duo of Dalmiya and Bindra marketed the game so well that even Doordarshan had to pay the BCCI for covering matches. Subsequently, telecast rights brought in more money. Even before the first ball was bowled in the IPL, BCCI coffers began to overflow and a stark improvement was seen in cricket. India was taken seriously on and off the field.

But even when everything seemed to be going in the right direction, things took an ugly turn. Ego clashes, match-fixing accusations, filing FIR against Dalmiya tarnished the reputation of this glorious institution. With commercialisation, the moral dimensions are on a steady decline. The institutions which have been associated with the BCCI from day one are not even treated with the respect they deserve. It is sad to see that their immense contribution to Indian cricket is conveniently forgotten!

The situation is such that the Supreme Court is not paying any heed to the contributions of the associations. It wants the Lodha Committee reforms to be implemented. For the betterment of Indian cricket and its financial growth, embracing the change seems to be the only way.