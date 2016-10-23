The India-England Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium could happen after all.

N. Srinivasan said here on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) would strive to conduct the Test, beginning December 16, for the ‘cricket starved’ fans of the city.

The series and the Test here had come under a cloud after Friday’s Supreme Court directive that stopped BCCI’s funding to those State associations that had not implemented the Lodha Panel recommendations fully.

The TNCA president explained, “There were no men’s matches here during the ICC World Twenty20. The India-Australia match was taken away from Chennai for political reasons. That is how the BCCI is sometimes.”

He elaborated, “You see, the people here have been deprived of international cricket. The TNCA is one of the oldest members and Chepauk is among the great cricketing venues in world cricket.”

Despite not receiving funds from BCCI, Srinivasan said the TNCA had sufficient money to conduct the Test.

“I cannot speak for the other associations, but the TNCA is very keen to do it for the people of this city. There will be expenditure, but we will not back away.”

He added the TNCA would also hold discussions with the other State associations to find a way forward following the Supreme Court’s stand.

Talking about some of the Supreme Court’s observations on State associations, Srinivasan said, “The TNCA is among the most professional and most efficiently run cricketing bodies in the country. If somebody else had said all this, I would have stood up and defended the association.

“But in this case, it is the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court that has made these observations and issued directives. What can I say?” he said.

Srinivasan said, “It is a scenario where the BCCI must take the lead and show the way. We will, like other State associations, wait for the BCCI to guide us. Over a period of time, the TNCA’s opinions might have differed with those of the BCCI but we have always shown our solidarity with the Board.”

The TNCA chief said the ‘I, J and K’ stands at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium were yet to receive necessary clearances and added talks were on with the authorities over the renewal of lease to the ground at Chepauk.

Srinivasan felt the TNPL was the best Twenty20 league after the IPL in the country and congratulated those responsible for the success of the tournament’s inaugural edition, at a function here.