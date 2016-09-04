The openers put on 212; Green takes consolation from two late strikes before going to stumps.

For the second time in seven days, Mayank Agarwal and Gautam Gambhir gave India Blue just the kind of start a team needs as the openers piled on the runs on the placid track of Shaheed Vijay singh Pathik Sports Complex here.

The right-left combination raised 212 runs to leave India Green in an unenviable position at stumps on the opening day of their final Duleep Trophy league encounter on Sunday, improving on the 151 they had put on against India Red. Blue, which had elected to bat, ended the day at 336 for three in 90 overs.

Gambhir was the first to go. The Blue skipper was run out for 90, guilty of looking for a second run where there wasn’t one.

Agarwal, after a career-best 161, tossed away his wicket with an ill-advised pull that landed into the waiting hands of Ankit Rajpoot off Ashoke Dinda.

Five runs later, young Siddhesh Lad showed that he had learnt nothing from Agarwal’s dismal and got out in a similar way.

Barring the two quick wickets late in the evening, it was a long toil for the Green bowlers who looked most ordinary.

Though Jasprit Bumrah did manage to get a favourable leg-before verdict in the third over of the innings, the decision was reversed once it was found that the bowler had overstepped. As a result, Agarwal resumed from nine and made Green pay heavily.

Agarwal was in his element as he eclipsed Gambhir in the initial part of their double-century stand. The Bangalore-based 25-year-old looked to play his strokes, particularly on the off-side.

Bumrah, Dinda and Rajpoot were despatched with disdain before Shreyas Gopal’s leg-spin was punished each time he pitched short.

At the other end, Gambhir picked up boundaries off the spinners when Jalaj Saxena and Pragyan Ojha bowled in tandem. In all, Gambhir hit 10 boundaries.

Gambhir exited after failing to beat a throw from Rajpoot to wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel.

Interestingly, when Agarwal scored his only previous First-Class century — 118 against Delhi for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy league match at Hubballi last November — Gambhir was leading the opposition.

On this day, it was in Gambhir’s company that Agarwal brought up his maiden Duleep Trophy century.

In fact, even when Agarwal scored 92 against Red last week, he was all praise for the skipper for his guidance.

Another positive for Blue was the approach of Pujara who played his part in the 103-run second-wicket stand.

Someone with well-established credentials in the longer format, Pujara has, of late, been making batting appear a difficult art against all manner of opposition.

But, this evening, Pujara stroked the ball freely, rotated the strike well and looked set for a big knock. The fact that Pujara reached 51 with his 11th boundary reflected his batsman positive intent.

The scores:

India Blue — 1st innings: Mayank Agarwal c Rajpoot b Dinda 161 (218b, 21x4, 1x6), Gautam Gambhir run out 90 (193b, 10x4), Cheteshwar Pujara (batting) 63 (117b, 13x4), Siddhesh Lad c Saxena b Bumrah 1 (5b), A. Mithun (not out) 4 (13b), Extras (b-7, lb-4, nb-6) 17; Total (for three wickets in 90 overs) 336.

Fall of wickets: 1-212, 2-315, 3-320.

India Green bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-3-61-1, Ashoke Dinda 13-1-54-1, Ankit Rajpoot 8-2-20-0, Shreyas Gopal 17-1-70-0, Jalaj Saxena 19-3-45-0, Pragyan Ojha 18-1-75-0.