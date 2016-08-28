Stand-in captain Faf du Plessis scored his fifth Test century before the bowlers ripped through the New Zealand top-order to leave South Africa firmly in charge after day two of the second Test on Sunday.

du Plessis was unbeaten on 112 when South Africa declared on 481 for eight and went on to reduce New Zealand to 38 for three at close on a wicket that has both sideways movement and variable bounce.

Skipper Kane Williamson was batting on 15 and will carry the hopes of the touring side into the third day, along with Henry Nicholls (4).

South Africa’s opening bowlers, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander, both returning to the side after injury lay-offs, used the conditions well and were unlucky not to find more success.

Philander had Martin Guptill caught at slip by Stiaan van Zyl before Steyn induced an edge from Tom Latham which was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

With plenty of deliveries beating the bat and the scoring rate slow, Ross Taylor panicked. He took on the arm of the nippy Temba Bavuma at midwicket and was run out to compound New Zealand’s misery.

du Plessis had earlier shown the way with a patient innings in which he faced 234 balls. It was his first Test ton in 17 visits to the crease, a timely return to form as he stands in for regular captain A.B. de Villiers.

Jean-Paul Duminy made 88 off 158 balls, with 13 fours, before he was caught behind off Tim Southee, getting a faint edge to an attempted pull against a bouncer.

Neil Wagner, who attended primary and high school with du Plessis in Pretoria, was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with figures of five for 89 in 39 overs.

The visitors were once again on the wrong side of close leg-before decisions, using up both their remaining reviews as they sought to overturn not out decisions against van Zyl and Vernon Philander.