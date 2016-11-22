du Plessis guilty of ball tampering, cleared to play

more-in

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball tampering and fined his entire match fee for the second Test against Australia in Hobart. The South African, however, has been cleared to play in this week's third and final match of the series.

du Plessis received the punishment following an International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday, two days ahead of South Africa's first day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.