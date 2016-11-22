Cricket

du Plessis guilty of ball tampering, cleared to play

South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis. File photo.  

more-in

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been found guilty of ball tampering and fined his entire match fee for the second Test against Australia in Hobart. The South African, however, has been cleared to play in this week's third and final match of the series.

du Plessis received the punishment following an International Cricket Council (ICC) hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday, two days ahead of South Africa's first day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
ICC
cricket
South Africa
Related Articles
Ball tampering row: Steyn defends du Plessis
du Plessis charged with ball tampering
Proteas hit back in ball-tampering row
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2016 6:05:51 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/du-Plessis-guilty-of-ball-tampering-cleared-to-play/article16675138.ece

© The Hindu