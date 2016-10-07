Damp outfield owing to overnight rain consumes pre-lunch session.

Delhi bowlers capitalised on the overcautious approach of the Assam batsmen and seized the initiative on the curtailed opening day of their Ranji Trophy campaign-opener on Thursday.

After the damp outfield owing to the overnight rain consumed the pre-lunch session, Delhi won the toss and the exchanges that followed. In 62 overs of play possible, Assam crawled to 132 for six with the top-half of the line-up back in the dressing room.

The bounce and ‘carry’ offered by the surface at the Reliance ground here was well exploited by the bowlers to keep the batsmen guessing. Initially, the passive approach of the top-order batsmen and later the lack of patience of those who followed helped Delhi’s cause. With the batsmen showing no intention of keeping the runs ticking, the sustained pressure exerted by Delhi did the damage.

Though the pace trio of left-arm Pradeep Sangwan, Navdeep Saini and Parvinder Awana was most disciplined, it was left-arm spinner Manan Sharma who drew first blood by luring Pallavkumar to his doom, two deliveries after the batsman had hit him for a six.

This moment of indiscretion from the opener gave Delhi an unexpected success. Skipper Gokul Sharma, who joined Rahul Hazarika never inspired any confidence. After facing 67 deliveries for just nine runs, Gokul failed to read the other left-arm spinner Varun Sood and was bowled just before tea.

In the third over after resumption, Saini’s persistence paid off as he castled a well-set Hazarika. A run later, a dependable Amit Verma became Saini’s second victim and Assam was in serious trouble.

“I think only if Pallav and Amit had better stroke-selection on this day, we would have been in a much better position,” said Gokul after the match as he looked back at the proceedings.

“I think we lost two wickets more than what I would have liked after being asked to bat.”

Much depended on Arun Karthik, but he failed to come good. Again, it was a turning delivery from Sood that did the trick as Karthik was bowled playing the wrong line.

What followed was a 24-run partnership that turned out to be most positive phase of the Assam innings. Tarjinder Singh and Syed Mohammad rotated the strike well and did not miss opportunities to punish the loose ball.

But Manan ended the resurrecting stand with skipper Unmukt Chand completing a low catch to end Mohammad’s innings.

The arm-spinners Manan and Varun were pleased with their efforts on a pitch “that you don’t get often in domestic cricket.” Manan said, “The bounce was to my liking and the key was to keep a length.” Varun said he gained from the way Manan bowled from the other end and was very happy to pick two big wickets.

The scores: Assam — 1st innings: Pallavkumar Das c Saini b Manan 15, Rahul Hazarika b Saini 37, Gokul Sharma b Sood 9, Amit Verma c Rana b Saini 2, Arun Karthik b Sood 9, Tarjinder Singh (batting) 31, Syed Mohammad c Unmukt b Manan 13, Sarupam Purkayastha (batting) 8; Extras (b-4, nb-3, w-1): 8, Total (for six wickets in 62 overs): 132.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-62, 3-64, 4-65, 5-89, 6-113.

Delhi bowling: Pradeep Sangwan 13-3-31-0, Navdeep Saini 12-3-31-2, Parvinder Awana 5-3-3-0, Manan Sharma 15-5-34-2, Varun Sood 17-5-29-2.

Toss: Delhi.