THE RESCUER: Kerala’s Sanju Samson played with purpose and class to register an unbeaten century and help his team recover against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.

Carves out a workmanlike, unbeaten 129 after J&K bowlers strike with regularity

Known for his big hitting skills in T20s, Sanju Samson displayed his utility in multi-day cricket by scoring a fabulous unbeaten 129 (251b, 19x4, 1x6) to bail Kerala out of trouble in its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu & Kashmir here on Thursday.

After being inserted on a seamer-friendly track, Kerala was 263 for seven in its first innings at stumps on day one.

Samson’s knock, an advertisement of his technique and temperament, also highlighted his ability to adapt and bat with responsibility under pressure.

When he came in at nine for two, after a marginally delayed start due to a glitch in the sight-screen, the 21-year-old looked composed and played a perfect foil to the confident Jalaj Saxena (69, 88b, 11x4, 1x6).

Saxena and Samson put up a 97-run partnership after Samiullah and Ram Dalay Punia had claimed Bhavin Thakker and Rohan Prem in consecutive overs.

Samiullah picked two more in successive overs to put Kerala in a spot of bother prior to lunch. Saxena pulled one to Pranav Gupta at fine-leg, while Sachin Baby misjudged a fuller delivery to lose his middle stump.

Kerala lost a couple more in the middle session as Robert and Iqbal Abdulla edged Umar Nazir and Ram Dayal respectively to wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht.

A determined Samson did not allow the solid third wicket stand to go waste. He applied himself and contributed sedately in two minor partnerships before building another sizeable one, worth 75 runs, with an impressive Monish for the seventh wicket.

Pervez Rasool, who led Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of Mithun Manhas, used his bowlers well but could not distract a resolute Samson.

Samson, who recently had a good outing for India ‘A’ on its tour of Australia, showcased his compact defence and gathered runs through his excellent footwork, use of wrists and superb placement. He ran well between wickets and chose the onside to collect most of his boundaries.

Samson’s stunning straight drive against Samiullah had class written all over it. A magnificent six using his feet off left-arm spinner Aamir Aziz to the sight-screen was another gorgeous shot that underscored his class.

The diligent youngster drove Aziz past mid-off for a four to reach his seventh century. “I rate this knock among my top performances. This is one of my cleanest centuries,” said Samson, dropped off Ram Dayal on 129.

Samiullah bowled with a lot of heart and had Monish caught in the slips to bag his fourth wicket. His pace partners, Ram Dayal and Nazir, as well as off-spinner Rasool bowled tight lines and did not give an impression that the team from the troubled State hardly got any chance to practise together.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Bhavin Thakker lbw b Samiullah 4, Jalaj Saxena c Gupta b Samiullah 69, Rohan Prem c Bisht b Ram Daayal 1, Sanju Samson batting 129, Sachin Baby b Samiullah 0, Robert c Bisht b Nazir 3, Iqbal Abdulla c Bisht b Ram Dayal 14, K. Monish c Ian Dev b Samiullah 14, Manu Krishnan batting 6; Extras (b-9, lb-7, nb-5, w-2): 23; Total (for seven wkts. in 89 overs): 263.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-106, 4-106, 5-135, 6-168, 7-243.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Samiullah Beigh 21-3-68-4, Ram Dayal Punia 22-5-59-2, Umar Nazir 15-3-44-1, Pervez Rasool 19-6-37-0, Aamir Aziz 12-4-39-0.

Toss: Jammu & Kashmir.