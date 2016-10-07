Sport » Cricket

KALYANI, October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 00:10 IST

Brilliant Sanju to Kerala’s rescue

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
THE RESCUER: Kerala’s Sanju Samson played with purpose and class to register an unbeaten century and help his team recover against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.
— FILE PHOTO
THE RESCUER: Kerala’s Sanju Samson played with purpose and class to register an unbeaten century and help his team recover against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match on Thursday.
TOPICS

cricket

domestic

Carves out a workmanlike, unbeaten 129 after J&K bowlers strike with regularity

Known for his big hitting skills in T20s, Sanju Samson displayed his utility in multi-day cricket by scoring a fabulous unbeaten 129 (251b, 19x4, 1x6) to bail Kerala out of trouble in its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu & Kashmir here on Thursday.

After being inserted on a seamer-friendly track, Kerala was 263 for seven in its first innings at stumps on day one.

Samson’s knock, an advertisement of his technique and temperament, also highlighted his ability to adapt and bat with responsibility under pressure.

When he came in at nine for two, after a marginally delayed start due to a glitch in the sight-screen, the 21-year-old looked composed and played a perfect foil to the confident Jalaj Saxena (69, 88b, 11x4, 1x6).

Saxena and Samson put up a 97-run partnership after Samiullah and Ram Dalay Punia had claimed Bhavin Thakker and Rohan Prem in consecutive overs.

Samiullah picked two more in successive overs to put Kerala in a spot of bother prior to lunch. Saxena pulled one to Pranav Gupta at fine-leg, while Sachin Baby misjudged a fuller delivery to lose his middle stump.

Kerala lost a couple more in the middle session as Robert and Iqbal Abdulla edged Umar Nazir and Ram Dayal respectively to wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht.

A determined Samson did not allow the solid third wicket stand to go waste. He applied himself and contributed sedately in two minor partnerships before building another sizeable one, worth 75 runs, with an impressive Monish for the seventh wicket.

Pervez Rasool, who led Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of Mithun Manhas, used his bowlers well but could not distract a resolute Samson.

Good technique

Samson, who recently had a good outing for India ‘A’ on its tour of Australia, showcased his compact defence and gathered runs through his excellent footwork, use of wrists and superb placement. He ran well between wickets and chose the onside to collect most of his boundaries.

Samson’s stunning straight drive against Samiullah had class written all over it. A magnificent six using his feet off left-arm spinner Aamir Aziz to the sight-screen was another gorgeous shot that underscored his class.

The diligent youngster drove Aziz past mid-off for a four to reach his seventh century. “I rate this knock among my top performances. This is one of my cleanest centuries,” said Samson, dropped off Ram Dayal on 129.

Samiullah bowled with a lot of heart and had Monish caught in the slips to bag his fourth wicket. His pace partners, Ram Dayal and Nazir, as well as off-spinner Rasool bowled tight lines and did not give an impression that the team from the troubled State hardly got any chance to practise together.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Bhavin Thakker lbw b Samiullah 4, Jalaj Saxena c Gupta b Samiullah 69, Rohan Prem c Bisht b Ram Daayal 1, Sanju Samson batting 129, Sachin Baby b Samiullah 0, Robert c Bisht b Nazir 3, Iqbal Abdulla c Bisht b Ram Dayal 14, K. Monish c Ian Dev b Samiullah 14, Manu Krishnan batting 6; Extras (b-9, lb-7, nb-5, w-2): 23; Total (for seven wkts. in 89 overs): 263.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-9, 3-106, 4-106, 5-135, 6-168, 7-243.

Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Samiullah Beigh 21-3-68-4, Ram Dayal Punia 22-5-59-2, Umar Nazir 15-3-44-1, Pervez Rasool 19-6-37-0, Aamir Aziz 12-4-39-0.

Toss: Jammu & Kashmir.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Indore will host its first ever Test match.

Ind v NZ: Indore excited ahead of Test bow

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India has won nine Tests out of 16 matches and lost only two with other five ending in draws.

Virat Kohli: 'Learnt a lot from Dhoni'
David Miller smashed 10 fours and six sixes during his unbeaten 118 off just 79 balls.

Du Plessis lauds 'ridiculous' Miller
England players practice ahead of their ODI against Bangladesh.

War games in Bangladesh ahead of England battle

More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India's 500th Test
What is your memorable India Test match moment?
Laxman-Dravid partnership against Aus in 2001
The tied 1986 Chennai match
Kumble's 10-wicket haul at Kotla
Sehwag's 309 against Pakistan in Multan
Other (Tell us below)

Tennis

Eetee comes from the brink to beta Mihika

ITF blasts Sharapova

Nishikori, Berdych bow out

Chaukulkar knocks out Mohit Mayur

Bhambri goes down in singles and doubles

Ranjeet and Vishnu begin with easy wins

Sharapova’s doping ban cut from 2 years to 15 months

Myneni not quite ready for Paes offer

Karman Kaur knocks out sixth seed, advances

Bava knocks out Kirrtane

Football

Dynamos rattle Chennaiyin in its den

It could have been worse: Materazzi

Mumbai City takes on in-form NorthEast

Football scheme launched

Football leagues need to be merged, says Abhishek

Lara Grande scores Atletico winner

Chennaiyin vs Dynamos — a contest between similar styles

‘I’m trying to build a close-knit team’

Pandita signs professional contract with La Liga club

Odds heavily stacked against Kerala Blasters

Races

Good Fortune clinches Urs Kar Trophy

New Crown pleases

Dancing Phoenix well prepared

Serenita catches the eye

Monte Greco pleases

Royal Sceptre excels

Sir Majestic expected to score

Frivolous impresses

Hall Of Famer shines

Sans Peur wins main event



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

State associations cannot say they will not reform: SC

Amicus curiae and senior advocate Gopal Subramanium submitted in the Supreme Court on Thursday that Rs. 400 crore was disbursed by the Boa... »