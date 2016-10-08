R. Raja Guru picked up six for 69 to help Districts-II restrict Districts-I to 316, secure a 22-run first innings lead, and thereby win the final to take the title in the TNCA u-16 round-robin tournament here.

The scores:

Districts-II 338 for eight in 87.1 overs (R.S. Mokit Hariharan 107, B. Jayaraman 105, P. Nirmal Kumar 35) vs. Districts-I 316 in 88 overs (Vignesh S. Iyer 87, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 34, Ashraey S. Harigan 43, S. Sham Vikram 82, R. Raja Guru six for 69).

Manav Parakh backed up his four-wicket haul from day one with an unbeaten 135 on the final day against Combined Districts to help City win the match on first innings lead in the TNCA under-14 cricket tournament.

Needing 127 to take the lead, City resumed the day on 78 for six and made 318 for seven thanks to centuries from Parakh (135 n.o., 176b, 15x4) and S. Sri Abisek (124, 184b, 18x4).

The scores: Combined Districts 126 in 61.4 overs drew with City 318 for seven in 80 overs (S. Sri Abisek 124, Manav Parakh 135 n.o., V.P. Akki Shravanth five for 22). City won on first innings lead.