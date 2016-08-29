Sport » Cricket

Colombo, August 29, 2016
Updated: August 29, 2016 23:53 IST

Dilshan speaks about lack of support during his captaincy

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Tillakaratne Dilshan.
AP
Tillakaratne Dilshan.
TOPICS

sport

cricket

Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, who has just retired from ODI cricket, suggested he did not have enough support from his teammates during his 10-month stint as captain and was “hurt” by the manner in which he was removed from the post.

Addressing the post-match press conference after the loss to Australia in the third ODI on Sunday night, Dilshan lamented that two former captains gave him no support when he assumed captaincy in 2011.

“When I was hit in the fingers and was unable to play the two former captains refused to captain the side. One of them agreed only after a lot of convincing,” Dilshan said without naming either Kumar Sangakkara or Mahela Jayawardena.

Sangakkara did lead in the third Test in Rose Bowl when Dilshan was forced out of the team by injury.

He said that the current captain Angelo Mathews had refused to bowl citing an injury during Dilshan’s captaincy.

“I was surprised that he started bowling just a week after I was taken off captaincy,” Dilshan said.

Though Dilshan said the manner of his ousting did cause hurt, he insisted he did not let “personal issues” affect his cricket. Sri Lanka’s first assignment after the South Africa tour was the 2012 tri-series in Australia. Dilshan top-scored in that tournament, hitting 513 runs at an average of 51.30.

“At the end of that South Africa series, I put everything aside. I went to Australia, scored 500 runs, and became Man of the Series. It didn’t matter to me who was the captain. I wasn’t concerned about who ousted me as captain. I always play for my country. I didn’t worry about those personal things, but I was hurt.”

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
De Kock seemed untroubled by the struggles of his team-mates, going to his second half-century of the match off 42 balls, with eight fours and a six.

South Africa hold aces despite collapse

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite (26) shakes hands with India's MS Dhoni (7) after the second Twenty20 international cricket match was called off due to rain on Sunday.

Dhoni, Brathwaite differ on playing conditions
MS Dhoni felt that the test team is shaping well under Kohli's captaincy.

India can become World No. 1 in Tests by end of season: Dhoni
Ground staff work on the pitch during the rain break.

Wet outfield denies India chance to level series
More »
go back to thehindu.com
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
go back to thehindu.com
Tamil Nadu Premier League tournament was inaugurated at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium today. Photos: V. Ganesan

Tennis

Djokovic, Nadal...Phil Collins kick-off US Open

Playing Spain under lights doesn’t sit well with Bhupathi

Paes-Begemann blow away five match points to lose ATP final

Ramanathan Award for Ramkumar

Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title ahead of US Open

‘Best yet’ Murray poised to pounce at US Open

Manish, Vaidehi win

Paes & Begemann in final

Saketh Myneni qualifies for US Open

Paes-Begemann make it to final of Winston Salem Open

Football

Sterling double maintains Manchester City’s perfect record

Bayern begins with a bang

Durand Cup kicks off today

Rose equaliser denies Liverpool victory at Spurs

Henry becomes Belgium assistant coach

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Catapult

I see ISL as a different challenge, says Gudjohnsen

Blatter in last fight against FIFA ban

Real Madrid off to a winning start

West Ham beats Bournemouth

Races

Aster Rose claims Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes

Azzurro, Arvak, Light Of Magic and Bold Command excel

Lady In Red, Flamboyant Flame shine

Vijay Sakhi clinches main event

Temerity wins F.D. Wadia Trophy

Aster Rose runs with a good chance

Cracklin’ Rosie impresses

Accolade and Anvill Star impress

In My Dream for main event

Phenomenal Memory bags Her Majesty Trophy



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cricket

GOING STRONG: India Blue openers Mayank Agarwal and Gautam Gambhir notched up half-centuries before rain halted the proceedings. Photos: Sandeep Saxena

Duleep Trophy: India Blue makes a steady start

Rain washes out first day’s play after 34.2 overs »