The SC had asked Thakur to explain "whether he had asked the CEO of the ICC to state that the appointment of Justice Lodha Committee was tantamount to government interference in the working of the BCCI".

BCCI President Anurag Thakur on Monday said in Supreme Court that he had not asked ICC CEO Shashank Manohar to state that the appointment of Justice R.M. Lodha committee would “tantamount to government interference” in the functioning of BCCI.

“I am filing this affidavit pursuant to the order dated October 7, passed by this court on whether I had asked the CEO of the ICC to state that the appointment of Justice Lodha Committee was tantamount to government interference in the working of the BCCI.

“At the outset, it is denied that any such request was put forth by me to the CEO of the ICC,” Thakur said in his affidavit.

Thakur said he had taken part in a recent ICC meeting where he had pointed out to the ICC chief that he, as the then BCCI President, had taken a view that Justice Lodha panel recommendation on appointment of a CAG nominee in the apex council would amount to governmental interference and may invoke action of suspension of the Board from the ICC.

“I, therefore, requested him that he being the ICC chairman, can a letter be issued clarifying the position which he had taken as BCCI President,” the affidavit said.

“Manohar explained to me at the meeting that when the stand was taken by him, the matter was pending before this court and had not been decided,” Thakur said.

The affidavit further said the apex court had later rejected BCCI’s contention that the appointment of CAG nominee in the council would amount to governmental interference.

The apex court had held that the ICC would appreciate that the appointment would bring transparency in the finances of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The apex court had on October 7 directed Thakur to explain by filing a “personal affidavit”, the allegation “whether he had asked the CEO of the ICC to state that the appointment of Justice Lodha Committee was tantamount to government interference in the working of the BCCI”.