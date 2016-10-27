'It’s a wrong concept that a finisher has to come lower down the order'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday insisted that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should stick to batting at No. 4 which will enable him and Virat Kohli to play the finishers’ role.

“Let him play at number four. He will finish from there. Finisher does not mean he has to bat from the 40th over. Virat (Kohli) bats at three and he is finishing games. It’s a wrong concept that a finisher has to come lower down the order. Dhoni got India over the ropes in the other match batting at four,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event.

‘Not Kohli dependent’



Ganguly, however, said India was not becoming too much over-dependent on Kohli. “He (Virat Kohli) is an excellent player, but I don’t think the team is becoming too dependent on him. New Zealand is a good side. They will win some matches also,” he said.