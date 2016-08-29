India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni suggested that the U.S. should host more one-day cricket. The short Twenty20 series between India and the West Indies ended with play being called off. The West Indies won the series 1-0.

Asked to comment on cricket’s debut in the U.S., Dhoni said he would like to come back and play here more. “This is one place where we can come back and play lot of cricket maybe a triangular or a four-nation ODI or T20 series. It will be better to play T20s to start off. The venue looks good. It will also give us time to spend more time in the U.S., we played back-to-back games. It will easily fit into our schedule because at this time of year we don’t play many games at home,” Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

“Yes it will be a bit cramped (sic) for international cricketers but I don’t think the modern cricketers mind it. Also, given the money-making ability of this place, the spectators will come, the time suits broadcasters. It’s a win-win situation for every one. It’s a good venue to continue cricket,” Dhoni added.