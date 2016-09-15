That India would welcome New Zealand with spinner-friendly pitches is a foregone conclusion. Test opener Shikhar Dhawan, who shared his thoughts at the end of the Duleep Trophy final here on Wednesday, seemed to expect the same.

“New Zealand have some good players, like their captain (Kane Williamson) and (Tim) Southee. They can make an impact in the series,” said Dhawan. “On spinning pitches, the New Zealand spinners can also do a good job. I believe Mitchell Santner, who bowled well in the World T20, is there.”

The competition for the openers’ slots in the Indian line-up did not worry him, said Dhawan, who is one of the three in the squad, with M. Vijay and K.L. Rahul.

“The competition keeps you on your toes. KL (Rahul) has done well, and it is good for the team because competition brings the best out of the players,” he said.

The left-hander said he welcomed the idea of the pink ball.

“It’s an experiment, let us give it some time. You will get two different views because one team did well and one did not,” Dhawan said.

“Personally I had no issues.”

For India Red captain Gautam Gambhir, the win was sweeter because he had spoken about how much he wanted it.

“It was a happy dressing room. It always feels good to win when you compete to the best of your abilities,” he said.

Gambhir, however, said he preferred First Class cricket to be played in the day.

“I’m a traditionalist and I believe that Test cricket should be played with the red ball,” he said. On selection matters, Gambhir said: “You can’t be thinking of things not under your control. When you have bat or ball in your hand you think of performing and not about selectors.”