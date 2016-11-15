It was a rookies’ day out at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground on Monday as Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Group A game against Uttar Pradesh was poised for an interesting finish.

Seasoned openers Akhil Herwadkar and Kaustubh Pawar may have given Mumbai a slight advantage by seeing off the new ball. But late strikes by Ankit Rajpoot and Kuldeep Yadav meant the game was in the balance with the champion ending the second day at 51 for two in its second innings, a cumulative advantage of 59 runs.

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande broke the back of UP’s middle-order with a fiery spell first up; debutant left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal followed up his vital contribution with the bat with crucial breakthroughs and an outstanding catch; Rinku Singh, playing only his second first-class game, then brought UP back into the game with an impressive knock.

Deshpande, playing his fifth game, hurried the opposition batsmen as consistently as the number of times he overstepped. After Shardul Thakur had forced a false stroke off nightwatchman Saurabh Kumar’s willow in the first over, Deshpande sheared through the UP middle-order with wickets off successive balls in the fourth over of the morning. He first coerced Shivam Chaudhary into a nick that flew to Shreyas Iyer at first slip and then rapped Umang Sharma with a one that was too quick for the right-hander.

At 45 for four, Rinku took guard and played the bowlers with relative ease. The left-hander, fresh from a fifty and an unbeaten 43 in his debut match against Punjab, preferred to play straight even while the other batsmen continued to commit hara-kiri.

From the other end, he saw Dhumal complement senior left-arm spinner Vishal Dabholkar by trapping UP captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar in front of the wicket for a duck. That left UP reeling at 117 for seven and in danger of conceding a defining lead. However, Rinku found support in Kuldeep Yadav as the left-handed duo took UP closer to Mumbai’s 233.

It was Dhumal who won the rookies’ battle as he enticed Rinku into an uppish drive that headed straight into Herwadkar’s palms at covers. And the debutant then broke a 46-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Kuldeep and Imtiaz Ahmed by running backward a a few yards from point and then lunging to complete a brilliant catch.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 233.

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: Tanmay Srivastava b Deshpande 3, Samarth Singh c sub (Bista) b Dabholkar 27, Saurabh Kumar c Pawar b Thakur 13, Shivam Chaudhary c Shreyas b Deshpande 11, Umang Sharma lbw b Deshpande 0, Rinku Singh c Herwadkar b Dhumal 70, Eklavya Dwivedi c & b Dabholkar 4, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lbw b Dhumal 0, Kuldeep Yadav c Shreyas b Nayar 50, Imtiaz Ahmed c Dhumal b Nayar 19, Ankit Rajpoot (not out) 1; Extras (b-8, lb-5, nb-10, w-4): 27; Total (in 76.1 overs): 225

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-30, 3-45, 4-45, 5-74, 6-110, 7-117, 8-170, 9-216.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul Thakur 18-3-53-1, Tushar Deshpande 25-3-66-3, Abhishek Nayar 13.1-6-19-2, Vishal Dabholkar 6-1-26-2, Aditya Dhumal 7-1-33-2, Siddhesh Lad 7-2-15-0.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Akhil Herwadkar (batting) 15, Kaustubh Pawar c Sharma b Rajpoot 29, Aditya Dhumal c Umang b Kuldeep 0, Shreyas Iyer (batting) 3; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for two wkts. in 24 overs): 51.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-1-10-0, Ankit Rajpoot 8-2-13-1, Saurabh Kumar 4-1-4-0, Imtiaz Ahmed 3-0-7-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-11-1, Shivam Chaudhary 1-0-2-0.