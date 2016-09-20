It’s official. The BCCI has defied the Supreme Court order by formally starting the election procedure for the secretary’s post. After the deadline for all its member associations as per the existing rules to nominate their representative for Wednesday’s AGM and election, the list of all the official representatives was displayed at the BCCI headquarters on Monday.

The Hindu understands that 30 voters were confirmed on Monday. While the Rajasthan Cricket Association continues to be suspended, Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh will make its debut as a full member at an AGM. N. Srinivasan has decided to skip the meeting and the TNCA has nominated secretary K. Viswanathan as its representative.

Candidates are to file nominations between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Shirke’s is likely to be the only nomination for the post.

The BCCI’s defiance has taken members by surprise because following the Lodha Committee intervention, three State associations — Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bengal — had decided to postpone their election.