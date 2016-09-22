Shirke unanimously re-appointed secretary

Despite the uncertainty — not quite as glorious as the game is often said to be — over its legality, the BCCI’s 87th annual general meeting on Wednesday went ahead with all the decisions for the year 2016-17, but with a rider. A resolution passed said all decisions are “subject to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

Pertinently, the BCCI has called a special general meeting on September 30 to discuss adopting the rules and regulations ordered by the Supreme Court.

“The 87th AGM of the BCCI is being held today (21st September, 2016) and the proceedings are being conducted for the compliance of statutory provisions under which the BCCI is constituted and also for ensuring that the day to day operations of the BCCI are not hampered particularly in view of the ongoing major national and international tournaments, commitments and is subject to the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” stated a BCCI statement, issued after the meeting.

The meeting took some important decisions, including Ajay Shirke’s unanimous reappointment as secretary till the 2017 AGM, appointments of three selection committees and sticking with president Anurag Thakur as India’s official representative on the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council boards.

The Justice R.N. Lodha Committee had clarified that the BCCI could not take any decisions about 2016-17. However, elaborating on the statement issued, Shirke said the secretary’s election had to be done to ensure smooth functioning of the Board.

“Do we say that the BCCI will function without a secretary? The secretary is the principal (executive) officer whose election had come to an end and, going forward — whether it is to take instructions from the court or take decisions arising out of court — the secretary is the empowered person,” Shirke told reporters.

“So this is merely carrying out our day-to-day affairs; and all our decisions are subject to any orders of the court.”

It is understood that the BCCI has communicated Wednesday’s decision to the Lodha Committee. .

The Board, however, took yet another step towards implementing the SC order by calling the SGM on September 30, the last date of the timeline set by the Lodha panel to amend its rulebook. The SGM, according to the BCCI statement, will “consider the amendments to the rules and regulations of BCCI as recommended by Hon’ble Justice Lodha Committee”.

N. Srinivasan’s return to top-level cricket administration was stalled hours before the AGM. The former BCCI and ICC chief was tipped to be nominated as India’s representative to the ICC.

However, on the sidelines of the pre-AGM dinner hosted by Mumbai Cricket Association chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, the tide turned again in Thakur’s favour.

While a section of Board members is understood to have tried its best to convince the hierarchy about Srinivasan being the best man to resolve the mess BCCI finds itself in with the ICC, Thakur apparently stood firm on representing the BCCI.

A member said Thakur didn’t want to give up on the ICC post so that he could have something up his sleeve once he vacates the BCCI and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association posts, if and when the SC order has to be implemented.

The AGM also approved the proposal to take possession of alternate site at Bengaluru offered by the Karnataka Government in lieu of the earlier plot which was allotted but not handed over. The AGM also accepted the proposal of land being offered in Dharamsala by the Himachal Pradesh government for the development of facilities for the NCA.