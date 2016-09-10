TOPICS

cricket

domestic

K. P. Bhaskar was on Thursday confirmed as the Chief coach of the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. Bhaskar is a former Delhi captain with an experience of having conducted various Board-organised camps apart from being coach of Rajasthan and Tripura.

The panel, comprising Vivek Razdan, Chetan Chauhan, Siddharth Verma, Gange Gupta and Salil Seth, also appointed Amit Bhandari as the assistant coach in the senior category.

Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra and Robin Singh (Jr), all Test cricketers, were named the senior selectors while Maninder Singh, Ashu Dani and Chetnya Nanda formed the junior selection committee.

The panel also finalised the rest of the selection committees and the support staff. The manager for the senior team will be named after inviting fresh applications.

Senior selection committee: Atul Wassan, Nikhil Chopra and Robin Singh (Jr).

Junior selection committee: Maninder Singh, Ashu Dani and Chetnya Nanda.

Under-23: Vijay Dahiya (coach), Vivek Khurana (manager).

Under-19: Rajeev Vinayak (coach), V. Arvind (assistant coach), Pradeep Chawla (manager).

Under-16: Pankaj Joshi (coach), Arun Singh (manager).

Under-14: Kuldeep Rawat (coach), Anil Bhardwaj (manager).

More In: Cricket | Sport
