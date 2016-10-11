The teams now meet in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday

New Zealand crashed to a 321-run defeat against India on Tuesday, slumping to 153 all out on day four of the third Test.

Set an improbable 475 runs to win, Ravichandran Ashwin (7-59) took his 21st five-wicket haul in test cricket to run through the Black Caps.

After tea Kane Williamson (27) and Martin Guptill (29) added 35 runs for the second wicket. Ashwin got the breakthrough as he trapped Williamson lbw. Ross Taylor (32) then added some quick runs, hitting five fours and a six in his 25—ball stay.

Ravindra Jadeja (2-45) had James Neesham caught at short midwicket, and ended Guptill’s 60-ball stay as well, trapping him lbw.

Ashwin ran through the tail thereafter. First he bowled Mitchell Santner (14) and Jeetan Patel (0) in quick succession. Matt Henry (0) holed out to mid-off then.

The innings ended in the final over of the day as Trent Boult (4) offered a simple return catch to Ashwin. This was a sixth ten-wicket haul in test cricket for the off-spinner, who finished with match figures of 13 wickets for 140 runs.

Brief Scores:

India: 557/5 decl & 216/3 decl in 49 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 101 not out, Gautam Gambhir 50; Jeetan Patel 2/56)

New Zealand: 299 & 153 all out in 44.5 overs (Ross Taylor 32; Ravichandran Ashwin 7/59)